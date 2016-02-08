SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. soybeans dipped to a 10-day low in Asian trade on Monday as rains in Argentina relieved pressure on crops, although trading was muted amid Lunar New Year holidays. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans eased slightly to $8.67 a bushel, the lowest since January 29. Soybeans closed down 0.8 percent on Friday. * Front-month corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.66 a bushel, having earlier hit a low of $3.65-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since January 29. Corn closed down 0.8 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat was little changed at $4.66-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Friday. * Soybeans and corn under pressure amid upturn in weather in Argentina. * Egypt cancelled a tender to buy wheat on Friday after receiving only four offers that were well above prices quoted in an Algerian deal this week, suggesting Cairo continues to suffer from confusion over its import regulations. * U.S Department of Agriculture to report latest supply and demand report on Feb. 9. Analysts polled by Reuters expected USDA in its monthly supply outlook to show larger U.S. grain supplies but slightly lower world stocks. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held on to its post-payrolls gains early on Monday in a sluggish start to the week with the Lunar New Year holidays and the Super Bowl game all but guaranteeing a tepid session in Asia. * Oil prices ended the week lower in choppy trading on Friday, snapping two weeks of gains, as a frenzy of speculation about a possible deal between top oil producers clashed with concerns about a growing supply glut. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Feb 1500 U.S. Employment trends Jan Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 466.50 -0.25 -0.05% -1.32% 472.56 38 CBOT corn 366.00 0.25 +0.07% -0.68% 363.19 42 CBOT soy 867.00 -0.50 -0.06% -0.86% 872.48 39 CBOT rice $11.12 $0.00 +0.00% -0.13% $11.32 52 WTI crude $30.98 $0.09 +0.29% -2.33% $32.58 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.53% USD/AUD 0.710 0.004 +0.52% -1.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)