SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. soybeans dipped to a 10-day
low in Asian trade on Monday as rains in Argentina relieved
pressure on crops, although trading was muted amid Lunar New
Year holidays.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans eased
slightly to $8.67 a bushel, the lowest since January 29.
Soybeans closed down 0.8 percent on Friday.
* Front-month corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.66 a bushel,
having earlier hit a low of $3.65-1/4 a bushel - the lowest
since January 29. Corn closed down 0.8 percent in the previous
session.
* Front-month wheat was little changed at $4.66-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Friday.
* Soybeans and corn under pressure amid upturn in weather in
Argentina.
* Egypt cancelled a tender to buy wheat on Friday after
receiving only four offers that were well above prices quoted in
an Algerian deal this week, suggesting Cairo continues to suffer
from confusion over its import regulations.
* U.S Department of Agriculture to report latest supply and
demand report on Feb. 9. Analysts polled by Reuters expected
USDA in its monthly supply outlook to show larger U.S. grain
supplies but slightly lower world stocks.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held on to its post-payrolls gains early on
Monday in a sluggish start to the week with the Lunar New Year
holidays and the Super Bowl game all but guaranteeing a tepid
session in Asia.
* Oil prices ended the week lower in choppy trading on
Friday, snapping two weeks of gains, as a frenzy of speculation
about a possible deal between top oil producers clashed with
concerns about a growing supply glut.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Feb
1500 U.S. Employment trends Jan
Grains prices at 0124 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 466.50 -0.25 -0.05% -1.32% 472.56 38
CBOT corn 366.00 0.25 +0.07% -0.68% 363.19 42
CBOT soy 867.00 -0.50 -0.06% -0.86% 872.48 39
CBOT rice $11.12 $0.00 +0.00% -0.13% $11.32 52
WTI crude $30.98 $0.09 +0.29% -2.33% $32.58 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.115 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.53%
USD/AUD 0.710 0.004 +0.52% -1.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)