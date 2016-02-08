* Corn falls to lowest since Jan. 29 * Wheat little changed; Egyptian demand eyed * Market awaiting USDA supply outlook for trading cues By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 8 U.S. soybeans fell to a 10-day low on Monday as rains across Argentina eased fears over dry weather curbing yields, although trading was light due to Lunar New Year holidays. Corn was little changed, having also hit a 10-day low earlier in the session as favourable weather in South America weighed on the market. Wheat was steady, but uncertainty over Egyptian demand kept prices under pressure. Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans were unchanged at $8.67-1/2 a bushel by 0238 GMT, near a session low of $8.67, the weakest since Jan. 29. Front-month corn was unchanged at $3.65-3/4 a bushel, having earlier hit $3.65-1/4 a bushel, also the lowest since Jan. 29. Corn closed down 0.75 percent on Friday. "Argentina's summer crops did see some rainfall on Saturday - a good sign. Weather forecasters are expecting heavier falls in Argentina's soybean regions on Sunday and early this week," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Drought has already caused irrecoverable corn crop losses in some areas of Argentina despite the El Nino weather event which usually triggers heavy rains in South America. Front-month wheat was little changed at $4.66-1/2 a bushel, holding on to its losses from the prior session. Prices fell 1.3 percent on Friday as top wheat importer Egypt cancelled a tender after receiving only four offers that were well above prices quoted in an Algerian deal, suggesting Cairo continues to suffer from confusion over its import regulations. Meanwhile, the market is turning its attention to the next U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand forecast due on Feb. 9. Analysts polled by Reuters expected USDA in its monthly supply outlook to show larger U.S. grain supplies but slightly lower world stocks. Grains prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 466.50 -0.25 -0.05% -1.32% 472.56 38 CBOT corn 365.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.75% 363.18 39 CBOT soy 867.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.80% 872.50 39 CBOT rice $11.12 $0.00 +0.00% -0.13% $11.32 52 WTI crude $30.84 -$0.05 -0.16% -2.77% $32.58 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.002 -0.19% -0.63% USD/AUD 0.708 0.002 +0.23% -1.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)