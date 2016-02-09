(Corrects to show soybeans hit a one-month low, not 2-month
low, on Monday and that wheat touched a low of $4.57-1/2 a
bushel, not $8.57-1/2)
SYDNEY, Feb 9 U.S. soybeans rose for the first
time in five sessions on Tuesday, coming off their lowest level
in nearly one month, though gains were capped as heavy rains
improved production prospects in Argentina.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $8.63-1/2 a bushel. They closed down 0.6 percent on
Monday after hitting a low of $8.61-1/2 a bushel - the lowest
level since Jan. 12.
* Front-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.62 a bushel.
In the previous session it ended down 1 percent after falling to
a three-week low of $3.61-1/2 a bushel.
* Front-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.59 a
bushel. It closed down 1.8 percent on Monday after touching a
one-month low of $4.57-1/2 a bushel.
* Storms brought moisture to dry fields in Argentina during
a key time for crop development. The country is the world's top
exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and the No. 3 supplier of
soybeans.
* Traders have been on edge about weather conditions in
Argentina because drought has already caused irrecoverable corn
crop losses in some areas, according to an analyst at the
country's main grain exchange.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA in its monthly
supply outlook to lift its estimates for U.S. grain supplies but
cut them slightly for world stocks.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held at its highest in over a year against the
dollar early on Tuesday, having soared broadly as a selloff in
European and U.S. stocks stoked demand for the safe-haven
currency.
* Crude oil prices jumped as much as 2 percent in early
Asian trade on Tuesday, shrugging off big drops in Japan's stock
market and eroding some of the previous session's losses that
were driven by festering concerns about global oversupply.
* U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as concern over global
growth hit banks and other economically sensitive shares,
although a late rally in energy shares left the market well
above its lows of the day.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial output Dec
0700 Germany Trade data Dec
1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jan
1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Dec
1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Dec
Grains prices at 0140 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 459.00 0.50 +0.11% -1.66% 472.01 31
CBOT corn 362.00 -0.25 -0.07% -1.03% 362.98 32
CBOT soy 863.50 1.00 +0.12% -0.46% 872.02 37
CBOT rice $10.87 -$0.05 -0.50% -2.29% $11.31 36
WTI crude $30.26 $0.57 +1.92% -2.04% $32.28 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.001 +0.07% +0.42%
USD/AUD 0.704 -0.004 -0.59% -0.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)