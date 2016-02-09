(Corrects to show soybeans hit a one-month low, not 2-month low, on Monday and that wheat touched a low of $4.57-1/2 a bushel, not $8.57-1/2) SYDNEY, Feb 9 U.S. soybeans rose for the first time in five sessions on Tuesday, coming off their lowest level in nearly one month, though gains were capped as heavy rains improved production prospects in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $8.63-1/2 a bushel. They closed down 0.6 percent on Monday after hitting a low of $8.61-1/2 a bushel - the lowest level since Jan. 12. * Front-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.62 a bushel. In the previous session it ended down 1 percent after falling to a three-week low of $3.61-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.59 a bushel. It closed down 1.8 percent on Monday after touching a one-month low of $4.57-1/2 a bushel. * Storms brought moisture to dry fields in Argentina during a key time for crop development. The country is the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal, and the No. 3 supplier of soybeans. * Traders have been on edge about weather conditions in Argentina because drought has already caused irrecoverable corn crop losses in some areas, according to an analyst at the country's main grain exchange. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA in its monthly supply outlook to lift its estimates for U.S. grain supplies but cut them slightly for world stocks. MARKET NEWS * The yen held at its highest in over a year against the dollar early on Tuesday, having soared broadly as a selloff in European and U.S. stocks stoked demand for the safe-haven currency. * Crude oil prices jumped as much as 2 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday, shrugging off big drops in Japan's stock market and eroding some of the previous session's losses that were driven by festering concerns about global oversupply. * U.S. stocks dropped on Monday as concern over global growth hit banks and other economically sensitive shares, although a late rally in energy shares left the market well above its lows of the day. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Dec 0700 Germany Trade data Dec 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Jan 1500 U.S. JOLTS job openings Dec 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Dec Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.00 0.50 +0.11% -1.66% 472.01 31 CBOT corn 362.00 -0.25 -0.07% -1.03% 362.98 32 CBOT soy 863.50 1.00 +0.12% -0.46% 872.02 37 CBOT rice $10.87 -$0.05 -0.50% -2.29% $11.31 36 WTI crude $30.26 $0.57 +1.92% -2.04% $32.28 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.001 +0.07% +0.42% USD/AUD 0.704 -0.004 -0.59% -0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)