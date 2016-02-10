SYDNEY, Feb 10 U.S. wheat was steady on Wednesday, but holding near the lowest since 2010 hit in the previous session, as prices remained under pressure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's larger-than-expected forecast for end of season stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat was unchanged at $4.57-1/2 a bushel after closing down 0.22 percent on Tuesday, when prices hit a low of $4.55 - the weakest since 2010. * Front-month soybeans were also steady at $8.63-1/2 a bushel after closing little changed on Tuesday. * Front-month corn rose 0.14 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.35 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.59-1/4 - the lowest since January 15. * USDA pegged wheat ending stocks above trade expectations, largely due to a 4 million tonne cut in usage by China, reflecting that country's policy shift that favors other grains. * USDA raised its estimate for U.S. soybean ending stocks due to a slowdown in the pace of crushing at domestic processors. * Crop prospects are improving for corn and soybeans in South America, which competes with the United States for export business, after weekend rains eased concerns about dryness in Argentina. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed losses around 3-1/2-month lows on Wednesday, pressured by the spectre of a global economic slowdown as European banks struggled to fend off growing doubts over their health and as oil prices slipped back. * Oil prices slid for a fourth straight session on Tuesday and teetered close to 12-1/2-year lows hit last month, after weak demand forecasts from the U.S. government and the western world's energy watchdog. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session slightly lower on Tuesday as a late-day rally led by materials and healthcare shares offset another big drop in oil prices. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France Industrial output Dec 1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 457.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.22% 471.66 29 CBOT corn 361.50 0.50 +0.14% -0.21% 362.97 32 CBOT soy 863.50 0.25 +0.03% +0.12% 872.08 36 CBOT rice $10.85 $0.09 +0.84% -0.64% $11.29 38 WTI crude $28.46 $0.52 +1.86% -4.14% $31.92 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.001 +0.10% +0.96% USD/AUD 0.705 -0.002 -0.25% -0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)