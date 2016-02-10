* Chicago wheat falls, trades near its lowest since 2010 * USDA raises forecast for world ending stocks, adds pressure (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Chicago wheat futures slid for a fifth straight session on Wednesday to trade near its lowest since 2010 as the market faced headwinds from a U.S. estimate of record global year-end stocks. Corn was largely unchanged after dropping to a three-week low in the last session. Soybeans edged lower as agricultural markets remained under pressure from large supplies. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.1 percent to $4.57 a bushel by 0242 GMT, after dropping on Tuesday to $4.55 a bushel, the lowest since 2010. Soybeans eased 0.1 percent $8.62-3/4 a bushel. Corn was flat at $3.61 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.59-1/4 - the weakest since Jan. 15. "Following an update of our production and consumption forecasts, we now expect the global wheat market to record a surplus in 2015/16," BMI Research said in a report. "This underpins our view for wheat prices to trade within a range of $4.30 a bushel and $5.30 a bushel over the coming months." The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged wheat end-year stocks above trade expectations, largely due to a 4 million tonne cut in usage by China, reflecting that country's policy shift that favours other grains. The USDA pegged global wheat stocks for the 2015/16 crop year at 238.87 million tonnes, up from its January forecast of 232.04 million tonnes. In Australia, the world's fourth largest wheat exporter, recent rains have improved the outlook for wheat farmers, putting them on track for a bumper crop - especially if a wet weather La Nina pattern returns as some forecasts suggest. The USDA also raised its estimate for U.S. soybean ending stocks due to a slowdown in the pace of crushing at domestic processors. Crop prospects are improving for corn and soybeans in South America, which competes with the United States for export business, after weekend rains eased concerns about dryness in Argentina. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 3,500 CBOT soymeal contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also sold a net 2,000 wheat contracts and 1,000 in corn and were net buyers of 3,000 soybean contracts, they said. Prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 457.00 -0.50 -0.11% -0.33% 471.64 29 CBOT corn 361.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.35% 362.95 32 CBOT soy 862.75 -0.50 -0.06% +0.03% 872.06 36 CBOT rice $10.78 $0.02 +0.14% -1.33% $11.28 33 WTI crude $28.49 $0.55 +1.97% -4.04% $31.93 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.000 +0.04% +0.89% USD/AUD 0.705 -0.002 -0.25% -0.45% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)