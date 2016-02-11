SYDNEY, Feb 11 U.S. corn fell for a seventh
consecutive session on Thursday to linger near a one-month low
as prices came under sustained pressure from ample global
supplies and moves by Russia to ban U.S. imports.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn fell 0.14
percent to $3.59-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent in
the previous session. Corn hit a low of $3.59-1/2 a bushel on
Tuesday, the lowest since January 15.
* Front-month soybeans were little changed at
$8.62-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.12 percent on
Wednesday.
* Front-month wheat was little changed at $4.61-1/2 a
bushel after closing up 0.82 percent on Wednesday.
* USDA said on Tuesday that global wheat supplies would
reach record levels this year due to falling consumption in
China and India.
* Russia will ban imports of corn and soy from the United
States starting from Feb. 15, a spokesman for Russia's
agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, told Reuters on
Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar hit a fresh 15-month low versus the yen on
Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
the previous day gave investors no reason to change their minds
that the next rate hike will be a long time coming.
* Oil prices slid on Thursday as record U.S. crude
inventories and worries about a global economic slowdown weighed
on markets, and Goldman Sachs said prices would remain low and
volatile until the second half of the year.
* The S&P 500 ended flat on Wednesday, losing gains late in
the session as investors digested comments by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen, who kept options open for more rate hikes
but also saw risks to the U.S. economy.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers seminannual
monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee
Grains prices at 0148 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 461.00 -0.25 -0.05% -10.79% 544.08 37
CBOT corn 359.75 -0.50 -0.14% -13.00% 410.09 28
CBOT soy 862.75 0.50 +0.06% -13.34% 983.58 36
CBOT rice $11.06 -$0.07 -0.63% +0.50% $10.57 49
WTI crude $26.99 -$0.46 -1.68% -45.13% $54.57 26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.032 +2.94% +3.39%
USD/AUD 0.712 -0.023 -3.18% -3.46%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)