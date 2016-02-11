SYDNEY, Feb 11 U.S. corn fell for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday to linger near a one-month low as prices came under sustained pressure from ample global supplies and moves by Russia to ban U.S. imports. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn fell 0.14 percent to $3.59-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.2 percent in the previous session. Corn hit a low of $3.59-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday, the lowest since January 15. * Front-month soybeans were little changed at $8.62-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.12 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month wheat was little changed at $4.61-1/2 a bushel after closing up 0.82 percent on Wednesday. * USDA said on Tuesday that global wheat supplies would reach record levels this year due to falling consumption in China and India. * Russia will ban imports of corn and soy from the United States starting from Feb. 15, a spokesman for Russia's agricultural watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, told Reuters on Wednesday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hit a fresh 15-month low versus the yen on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen the previous day gave investors no reason to change their minds that the next rate hike will be a long time coming. * Oil prices slid on Thursday as record U.S. crude inventories and worries about a global economic slowdown weighed on markets, and Goldman Sachs said prices would remain low and volatile until the second half of the year. * The S&P 500 ended flat on Wednesday, losing gains late in the session as investors digested comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who kept options open for more rate hikes but also saw risks to the U.S. economy. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers seminannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee Grains prices at 0148 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 461.00 -0.25 -0.05% -10.79% 544.08 37 CBOT corn 359.75 -0.50 -0.14% -13.00% 410.09 28 CBOT soy 862.75 0.50 +0.06% -13.34% 983.58 36 CBOT rice $11.06 -$0.07 -0.63% +0.50% $10.57 49 WTI crude $26.99 -$0.46 -1.68% -45.13% $54.57 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.032 +2.94% +3.39% USD/AUD 0.712 -0.023 -3.18% -3.46% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)