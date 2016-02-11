* Corn falls further, trades near lowest since Jan. 15 * Slowing U.S. demand for corn-based ethanol adds pressure (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 11 Chicago corn futures slid for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday with the market trading near its lowest since January 15, weighed down by slowing U.S. demand for corn-based ethanol and ample global supplies. Wheat ticked down after last session's short-covering rally while soybeans edged higher after closing marginally lower on Wednesday. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active corn contract fell 0.1 percent to $3.60 a bushel by 0254 GMT, having closed down 0.2 percent in the previous session. Corn hit an intra-day low of $3.59-1/4 a bushel on Tuesday, the lowest since January 15. Soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $8.63-1/4 a bushel and wheat eased 0.1 percent to $4.61 a bushel. CBOT ethanol futures <0#1ZE:> fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed record-large stockpiles of the gasoline additive. The EIA said ethanol stockpiles rose by 594,000 barrels to 22.96 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 5. That tops the previous record supply of 22.713 million barrels in March 2012. Production of the biofuel also increased last week, to average rates of 969,000 barrels per day (bpd), up 10,000 bpd and the highest levels in three weeks. "Concerns are rising over the impact that high ethanol inventories will have on the corn market," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "With ethanol trading so far above gasoline, domestic demand for corn from U.S. ethanol plants will fall. That is worrying given that U.S. corn ending stocks have already been revised higher due to poor export demand," said Gorey. Front-month ethanol futures closed at $1.383 per gallon on Wednesday while U.S. gasoline futures were trading at 93.3 cents per gallon on Thursday. Oil prices slid on Thursday as record U.S. crude inventories and worries about a global economic slowdown weighed on markets, and Goldman Sachs said prices would remain low and volatile until the second half of the year. There was additional pressure on corn after Russia said that it will ban imports of corn and soy from the United States starting from Feb. 15. For the wheat market, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday that global wheat supplies would reach record levels this year due to falling consumption in China and India. France's farm ministry left almost unchanged its estimate of the area sown with winter soft wheat for the 2016 harvest, estimating the biggest planted area in 80 years. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 4,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought 2,000 soyoil contracts and were net sellers of 3,000 soymeal contracts, they said. Grains prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 461.00 -0.25 -0.05% +0.77% 471.29 37 CBOT corn 360.00 -0.25 -0.07% -0.28% 362.84 29 CBOT soy 863.25 1.00 +0.12% +0.00% 871.96 37 CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.08 -0.72% +2.70% $11.27 48 WTI crude $27.04 -$0.41 -1.49% -3.22% $31.53 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.711 0.002 +0.24% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)