SYDNEY, Feb 12 U.S. soybeans edged up to a one-week high on Friday and was set to post a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent, underpinned by strong demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans up nearly 1 percent for the week, after partly recouping losses from the previous week. * Soybeans hit session high of $8.74-3/4 a bushel - the highest since Feb. 5. * Front-month corn down nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the second straight weekly fall. * Front-month wheat down m1.5 percent for the week, extending losses into a second week. * The USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of soybeans totalled 601,000 tonnes (old-crop and new-crop combined). * That topped the high end of trade expectations ranging from 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes and was up from a combined total of 22,100 tonnes a week ago. * The USDA reported weekly corn export sales of 346,100 tonnes, well below forecasts for 800,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hit a fresh 15-month low versus the yen on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen the previous day gave investors no reason to change their minds that the next rate hike will be a long time coming. * U.S. crude prices bounced away from 12-year lows early on Friday after comments by an OPEC energy minister sparked hopes of a coordinated production cut, yet analysts said such a move remained unlikely and that oversupply would persist. * Bank shares dragged Wall Street lower on Thursday on concerns the slowing global economy will continue to pressure interest rates, while energy shares helped pare losses late in the session. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Jan 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Jan 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI Jan 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Dec 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Jan 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Jan Grains prices at 0158 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.25 1.00 +0.22% -0.43% 470.85 36 CBOT corn 360.50 0.25 +0.07% +0.07% 362.90 32 CBOT soy 874.50 1.00 +0.11% +1.42% 872.44 53 CBOT rice $10.93 -$0.09 -0.77% +1.58% $11.26 43 WTI crude $27.61 $1.40 +5.34% +0.58% $31.20 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 -$0.002 -0.17% +0.12% USD/AUD 0.711 0.000 +0.00% +0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)