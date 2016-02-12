* Stronger-than-expected U.S. export sales lift soybeans
* Rally seen capped by ample South American supplies -
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Chicago soybeans climbed to a
one-week high on Friday, rising for a second session on support
from strong demand for U.S. exports as the market eyes the
return of Chinese buyers to make further purchases.
Wheat edged higher but the market is on track for a second
weekly decline because of pressure from ample global supplies
while corn hovered near a one-month low on falling demand.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybeans are up 0.9
percent this week, partially recouping last week's 1.7 percent
loss. Soybeans rose to a session high of $8.75-1/4 a bushel on
Friday - the highest since Feb. 5.
Wheat and corn are down more than 1 percent this
week, with both commodities extending losses into a second week.
"Soybeans exports market is getting active. Chinese
importers are going to be back next week," said Kaname Gokon at
the Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo.
"But Brazil and Argentina have large supplies which will
prevent market from rallying. It will be more of sideways
trading."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday weekly
net export sales of soybeans totalled 666,800 tonnes, "up
noticeably" from the previous week. That topped the high end of
trade expectations ranging from 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes.
Large global stockpiles that are competing with U.S. exports
are weighing down the wheat market.
Earlier this week, the USDA pegged wheat end-year stocks
above trade expectations, largely due to a 4 million tonne cut
in usage by China, reflecting that country's policy shift that
favours other grains.
The USDA pegged global wheat stocks for the 2015/16 crop
year at 238.87 million tonnes, up from its January forecast of
232.04 million tonnes.
Corn continues to face pressure from plentiful global
supplies and slowing demand.
The USDA reported weekly net export corn sales of 405,000
tonnes, well below forecasts for 800,000 to 1.1 million tonnes.
Grains prices at 0254 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 459.25 1.00 +0.22% -0.43% 470.85 36
CBOT corn 360.75 0.50 +0.14% +0.14% 362.91 32
CBOT soy 875.00 1.50 +0.17% +1.48% 872.46 55
CBOT rice $10.93 -$0.09 -0.77% +1.58% $11.26 43
WTI crude $27.42 $1.21 +4.62% -0.11% $31.20 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.17%
USD/AUD 0.710 -0.001 -0.17% +0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)