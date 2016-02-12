* Stronger-than-expected U.S. export sales lift soybeans * Rally seen capped by ample South American supplies - broker (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 12 Chicago soybeans climbed to a one-week high on Friday, rising for a second session on support from strong demand for U.S. exports as the market eyes the return of Chinese buyers to make further purchases. Wheat edged higher but the market is on track for a second weekly decline because of pressure from ample global supplies while corn hovered near a one-month low on falling demand. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybeans are up 0.9 percent this week, partially recouping last week's 1.7 percent loss. Soybeans rose to a session high of $8.75-1/4 a bushel on Friday - the highest since Feb. 5. Wheat and corn are down more than 1 percent this week, with both commodities extending losses into a second week. "Soybeans exports market is getting active. Chinese importers are going to be back next week," said Kaname Gokon at the Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "But Brazil and Argentina have large supplies which will prevent market from rallying. It will be more of sideways trading." The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday weekly net export sales of soybeans totalled 666,800 tonnes, "up noticeably" from the previous week. That topped the high end of trade expectations ranging from 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes. Large global stockpiles that are competing with U.S. exports are weighing down the wheat market. Earlier this week, the USDA pegged wheat end-year stocks above trade expectations, largely due to a 4 million tonne cut in usage by China, reflecting that country's policy shift that favours other grains. The USDA pegged global wheat stocks for the 2015/16 crop year at 238.87 million tonnes, up from its January forecast of 232.04 million tonnes. Corn continues to face pressure from plentiful global supplies and slowing demand. The USDA reported weekly net export corn sales of 405,000 tonnes, well below forecasts for 800,000 to 1.1 million tonnes. Grains prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.25 1.00 +0.22% -0.43% 470.85 36 CBOT corn 360.75 0.50 +0.14% +0.14% 362.91 32 CBOT soy 875.00 1.50 +0.17% +1.48% 872.46 55 CBOT rice $10.93 -$0.09 -0.77% +1.58% $11.26 43 WTI crude $27.42 $1.21 +4.62% -0.11% $31.20 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.17% USD/AUD 0.710 -0.001 -0.17% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)