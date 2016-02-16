SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Chicago soybean futures climbed almost 1 percent on Tuesday, rising to their highest since Feb. 4, with prices underpinned by wet weather delaying Brazilian shipments and forcing importers to seek more cargoes from the United States. Wheat gained 1.4 percent on a short-covering bounce, while corn added about 1 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The current lineup of ships to load soy and corn at Brazilian ports has grown to twice the number seen a year ago as excessive rains delayed loading and the weak currency boosts export sales. * There are currently 163 ships waiting to load soy and corn at Brazilian ports, according to data from shipping agency Williams compiled by Reuters, with total grains volume of an estimated 9.73 million tonnes. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported weekly soybean export sales of 666,800 tonnes, above the high end of trade expectations ranging from 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes. * Buyers in China, the world's top soybean importer, are expected to stock up soybeans as they return to the market after Lunar New Year holiday last week. * China's soy imports fell 17.7 percent in January from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday, while analysts expect imports to ease further this month due to traditional holidays. * Egyptian state grain buyer GASC has cancelled a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat because the prices were not suitable, it said on Sunday, suggesting that the world's largest wheat importer is still struggling to secure grain after weeks of confusion over quality control. * Indian farmers are expected to harvest 93.82 million tonnes of wheat in 2016, lower than a target of 94.75 million tonnes, the farm ministry forecast on Monday, after two straight droughts depleted some of the already sparse soil moisture. * Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares are expected to consolidate gains on Tuesday as the Chinese currency and shares show signs of stability, oil prices rebound, and solid U.S. consumption data suggest last week's sell-off was overdone. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb Grains prices at 0117 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 463.75 6.25 +1.37% +0.54% 471.00 45 CBOT corn 362.00 3.25 +0.91% +0.49% 362.95 45 CBOT soy 880.25 7.50 +0.86% +2.09% 872.63 61 CBOT rice $10.75 -$0.02 -0.19% -3.46% $11.23 36 WTI crude $30.66 $1.22 +4.14% +16.98% $31.05 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.002 +0.20% -0.74% USD/AUD 0.716 0.003 +0.36% +0.93% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)