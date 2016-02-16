SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Chicago soybean futures
climbed almost 1 percent on Tuesday, rising to their highest
since Feb. 4, with prices underpinned by wet weather delaying
Brazilian shipments and forcing importers to seek more cargoes
from the United States.
Wheat gained 1.4 percent on a short-covering bounce, while
corn added about 1 percent.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The current lineup of ships to load soy and corn at
Brazilian ports has grown to twice the number seen a year ago as
excessive rains delayed loading and the weak currency boosts
export sales.
* There are currently 163 ships waiting to load soy and corn
at Brazilian ports, according to data from shipping agency
Williams compiled by Reuters, with total grains volume of an
estimated 9.73 million tonnes.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported
weekly soybean export sales of 666,800 tonnes, above the high
end of trade expectations ranging from 300,000 to 600,000
tonnes.
* Buyers in China, the world's top soybean importer, are
expected to stock up soybeans as they return to the market after
Lunar New Year holiday last week.
* China's soy imports fell 17.7 percent in January from a
year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs
showed on Monday, while analysts expect imports to ease further
this month due to traditional holidays.
* Egyptian state grain buyer GASC has cancelled a tender to
buy an unspecified amount of wheat because the prices were not
suitable, it said on Sunday, suggesting that the world's largest
wheat importer is still struggling to secure grain after weeks
of confusion over quality control.
* Indian farmers are expected to harvest 93.82 million
tonnes of wheat in 2016, lower than a target of 94.75 million
tonnes, the farm ministry forecast on Monday, after two straight
droughts depleted some of the already sparse soil moisture.
* Large speculators increased their net short position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 9,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares are expected to consolidate gains on Tuesday
as the Chinese currency and shares show signs of stability, oil
prices rebound, and solid U.S. consumption data suggest last
week's sell-off was overdone.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Feb
1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb
Grains prices at 0117 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 463.75 6.25 +1.37% +0.54% 471.00 45
CBOT corn 362.00 3.25 +0.91% +0.49% 362.95 45
CBOT soy 880.25 7.50 +0.86% +2.09% 872.63 61
CBOT rice $10.75 -$0.02 -0.19% -3.46% $11.23 36
WTI crude $30.66 $1.22 +4.14% +16.98% $31.05 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.002 +0.20% -0.74%
USD/AUD 0.716 0.003 +0.36% +0.93%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)