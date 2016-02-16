* Line-up of ships to load beans and corn grows in Brazil * Wheat up on short-covering bounce, corn adds 1 pct (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Chicago soybean futures climbed 1 percent on Tuesday, rising to their highest since Feb. 4, with prices underpinned by wet weather that is delaying Brazilian shipments and forcing importers to seek more cargoes from the United States. Wheat gained 1.4 percent on a short-covering bounce, while corn added nearly 1 percent. Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract rose 1 percent to $8.81-1/4 a bushel by 0201 GMT, wheat added 1.4 percent to $4.63-3/4 a bushel and corn jumped 0.9 percent to $3.62 a bushel. "There will be bit of pick up in Chinese demand for soybeans from here on," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "Wheat has key support at around $4.60 level and I think prices will hover around current levels over the next few months until we get into the northern hemisphere harvest, when prices could test $4.30 to $4.40 level." The current lineup of ships to load soy and corn at Brazilian ports has grown to twice the number seen a year ago as excessive rains delayed loading and the weak currency boosts export sales. There are currently 163 ships waiting to load soy and corn at Brazilian ports, according to data from shipping agency Williams compiled by Reuters, with total grains volume of an estimated 9.73 million tonnes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported weekly soybean export sales of 666,800 tonnes, above the high end of trade expectations ranging from 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes. Buyers in China, the world's top soybean importer, are expected to stock up soybeans as they return to the market after Lunar New Year holiday last week. China's soy imports fell 17.7 percent in January from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday, while analysts expect imports to ease further this month due to traditional holidays. Egyptian state grain buyer GASC has cancelled a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat because the prices were not suitable, it said on Sunday, suggesting that the world's largest wheat importer is still struggling to secure grain after weeks of confusion over quality control. Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. Prices at 0201 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 463.75 6.25 +1.37% +0.54% 471.00 45 CBOT corn 362.00 3.25 +0.91% +0.49% 362.95 45 CBOT soy 881.25 8.50 +0.97% +2.20% 872.67 61 CBOT rice $10.88 $0.12 +1.07% -2.25% $11.23 43 WTI crude $30.67 $1.23 +4.18% +17.02% $31.05 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.002 +0.18% -0.76% USD/AUD 0.717 0.003 +0.45% +1.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)