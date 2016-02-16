* Line-up of ships to load beans and corn grows in Brazil
* Wheat up on short-covering bounce, corn adds 1 pct
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Chicago soybean futures
climbed 1 percent on Tuesday, rising to their highest since Feb.
4, with prices underpinned by wet weather that is delaying
Brazilian shipments and forcing importers to seek more cargoes
from the United States.
Wheat gained 1.4 percent on a short-covering bounce, while
corn added nearly 1 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract
rose 1 percent to $8.81-1/4 a bushel by 0201 GMT, wheat
added 1.4 percent to $4.63-3/4 a bushel and corn jumped
0.9 percent to $3.62 a bushel.
"There will be bit of pick up in Chinese demand for soybeans
from here on," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at
ANZ Bank in Melbourne.
"Wheat has key support at around $4.60 level and I think
prices will hover around current levels over the next few months
until we get into the northern hemisphere harvest, when prices
could test $4.30 to $4.40 level."
The current lineup of ships to load soy and corn at
Brazilian ports has grown to twice the number seen a year ago as
excessive rains delayed loading and the weak currency boosts
export sales.
There are currently 163 ships waiting to load soy and corn
at Brazilian ports, according to data from shipping agency
Williams compiled by Reuters, with total grains volume of an
estimated 9.73 million tonnes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported
weekly soybean export sales of 666,800 tonnes, above the high
end of trade expectations ranging from 300,000 to 600,000
tonnes.
Buyers in China, the world's top soybean importer, are
expected to stock up soybeans as they return to the market after
Lunar New Year holiday last week.
China's soy imports fell 17.7 percent in January from a year
earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed
on Monday, while analysts expect imports to ease further this
month due to traditional holidays.
Egyptian state grain buyer GASC has cancelled a tender to
buy an unspecified amount of wheat because the prices were not
suitable, it said on Sunday, suggesting that the world's largest
wheat importer is still struggling to secure grain after weeks
of confusion over quality control.
Large speculators increased their net short position in
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 9,
regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
Prices at 0201 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 463.75 6.25 +1.37% +0.54% 471.00 45
CBOT corn 362.00 3.25 +0.91% +0.49% 362.95 45
CBOT soy 881.25 8.50 +0.97% +2.20% 872.67 61
CBOT rice $10.88 $0.12 +1.07% -2.25% $11.23 43
WTI crude $30.67 $1.23 +4.18% +17.02% $31.05 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.117 $0.002 +0.18% -0.76%
USD/AUD 0.717 0.003 +0.45% +1.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)