SYDNEY, Feb 17 U.S. soybeans were unchanged on
Wednesday, lingering near a two-week high touched in the
previous session, as delayed shipments from Brazil and
expectations of increased Chinese demand supported prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans
unchanged at $8.79-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on
Tuesday when prices hit a two-week high of $8.82-3/4 a bushel.
* Front-month corn unchanged at $3.63 a bushel, having
gained 1.2 percent in the previous session.
* Front-month wheat was little changed at $4.64-1/2 a
bushel, having closed up 1.48 percent on Tuesday.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association said U.S.
crushings in January totalled 150.453 million bushels, below
trade estimates averaging about 154.557 million bushels.
* The lineup of Brazil export loadings of soybeans and corn
was double that of a year ago as rains delayed shipments,
particularly for Paranaguá, and a weak real currency boosted
demand.
* Some traders expected China, the world's biggest soybean
importer, to step up purchases following last week's Lunar New
Year and a pre-holiday decline in imports during January.
* Egypt on Saturday cancelled a tender to import wheat, the
third such cancellation this month and a move that prompted some
trader worries of reduced volumes to the world's biggest wheat
importer.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen regained some ground against the dollar on
Wednesday as a recent rebound in crude oil prices fizzled,
reviving demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.
* U.S. crude futures rebounded on Wednesday on investor
hopes a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to freeze oil
output at January levels would lead to a wider pact among
producers that could eventually see production cuts to support
prices.
* Wall Street minted its second consecutive session of solid
gains on Tuesday, as investors snatched up beaten-down consumer
discretionary, industrial and tech shares.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan
1330 U.S. Building permits Jan
1415 U.S. Industrial output Jan
1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Jan. 26-27 meeting
Grains prices at 0141 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 464.50 0.25 +0.05% +1.53% 470.81 48
CBOT corn 363.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.18% 363.37 46
CBOT soy 879.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.80% 873.69 58
CBOT rice $10.83 -$0.01 -0.09% -1.68% $11.20 40
WTI crude $29.30 $0.26 +0.90% -0.48% $30.75 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.000 +0.02% -0.09%
USD/AUD 0.710 -0.001 -0.18% -0.59%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)