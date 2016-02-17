SYDNEY, Feb 17 U.S. soybeans were unchanged on Wednesday, lingering near a two-week high touched in the previous session, as delayed shipments from Brazil and expectations of increased Chinese demand supported prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans unchanged at $8.79-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a two-week high of $8.82-3/4 a bushel. * Front-month corn unchanged at $3.63 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * Front-month wheat was little changed at $4.64-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.48 percent on Tuesday. * The National Oilseed Processors Association said U.S. crushings in January totalled 150.453 million bushels, below trade estimates averaging about 154.557 million bushels. * The lineup of Brazil export loadings of soybeans and corn was double that of a year ago as rains delayed shipments, particularly for Paranaguá, and a weak real currency boosted demand. * Some traders expected China, the world's biggest soybean importer, to step up purchases following last week's Lunar New Year and a pre-holiday decline in imports during January. * Egypt on Saturday cancelled a tender to import wheat, the third such cancellation this month and a move that prompted some trader worries of reduced volumes to the world's biggest wheat importer. MARKET NEWS * The yen regained some ground against the dollar on Wednesday as a recent rebound in crude oil prices fizzled, reviving demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency. * U.S. crude futures rebounded on Wednesday on investor hopes a deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia to freeze oil output at January levels would lead to a wider pact among producers that could eventually see production cuts to support prices. * Wall Street minted its second consecutive session of solid gains on Tuesday, as investors snatched up beaten-down consumer discretionary, industrial and tech shares. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan 1330 U.S. Building permits Jan 1415 U.S. Industrial output Jan 1800 Minutes of Federal Reserve's Jan. 26-27 meeting Grains prices at 0141 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 464.50 0.25 +0.05% +1.53% 470.81 48 CBOT corn 363.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.18% 363.37 46 CBOT soy 879.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.80% 873.69 58 CBOT rice $10.83 -$0.01 -0.09% -1.68% $11.20 40 WTI crude $29.30 $0.26 +0.90% -0.48% $30.75 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.000 +0.02% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.710 -0.001 -0.18% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)