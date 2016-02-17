* Soybeans steady after rally, Brazil delays support
* Gains in soybeans limited by crop-friendly South America
weather
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 17 U.S. soybeans were little
changed on Wednesday, trading near last session's highest since
Feb. 4 with prices underpinned by delays in shipments from
Brazil, but gains were capped by forecasts of crop-friendly
weather in South America.
Wheat was steady after rallying in the last session ,with
market focus on the rejection of cargoes by Egypt, the world's
top importer, which has weighed on Black Sea prices.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
was flat at $8.79-3/4 a bushel by 0216 GMT, not far from
Tuesday's peak of $8.82-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Feb. 4.
Wheat was unchanged at $4.64-1/4 a bushel and corn
lost 0.1 percent to $3.62-3/4 a bushel.
"South American soybean crops continue to experience
supportive weather," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.
"Port weather is indeed likely to be more influential as
bursts of wet weather slow the flow of beans from Brazilian
ports."
The lineup of Brazil export loadings of soybeans and corn
was double that of a year ago as rains delayed shipments,
particularly for Paranagua, and a weak real currency boosted
demand.
The National Oilseed Processors Association said U.S.
crushings in January totalled 150.453 million bushels, below
trade estimates averaging about 154.557 million bushels.
Some traders expected China, the world's biggest soybean
importer, to step up purchases following last week's Lunar New
Year and a pre-holiday decline in imports during January.
For wheat, traders continue to monitor the situation in
Egypt. The country's agricultural quarantine authority has
rejected a shipment of Canadian wheat, saying it contained
traces of the fungus ergot, a trade source said and official
documents obtained by Reuters showed.
The move by the quarantine authority is the latest in a
series of rejections, which have caused serious concerns over
Egypt's tough new quality rules and disrupted the country's
massive wheat imports.
Russian wheat export prices fell last week, hit by concerns
about future supply contracts to Egypt.
Black Sea prices for Russian wheat with 12.5 percent protein
content were at $179 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at
the end of last week, down $2 from a week earlier, Russian
agricultural consultancy IKAR said in a note.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 7,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought
a net 6,000 soybean contracts and 3,500 in wheat, they said.
Prices at 0216 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 464.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.48% 470.80 48
CBOT corn 362.75 -0.25 -0.07% +1.11% 363.36 46
CBOT soy 879.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.80% 873.69 58
CBOT rice $10.82 -$0.02 -0.18% +0.51% $11.17 39
WTI crude $29.42 $0.38 +1.31% -0.07% $30.75 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.000 -0.04% -0.14%
USD/AUD 0.711 0.000 +0.03% -0.38%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)