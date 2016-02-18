SYDNEY, Feb 18 U.S. corn edged lower on Thursday but prices lingered near a near two-week high as a rally in oil prices continued to encourage short covering. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.67 a bushel after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous session when prices hit a 12-day top of $3.67-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month soybeans unchanged at $8.82-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday when prices hit $8.85-1/4 a bushel - the highest since Feb 3. * Front-month wheat fell 0.16 percent to $4.67-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a 12-day high of $4.70 a bushel. * Corn draws support from stronger oil market. * The oilseed market also is being boosted by higher-than- expected volumes in the past week for U.S. export sales and port inspections, plus a backlog of cargo loadings in rival exporter Brazil. * Broadly favourable weather for developing soy crops in Argentina and Brazil, along with harvest progress in Brazil, continue to make investors wary of possible market impact amid the expected bumper production in South America. * Egypt's Agriculture Ministry has sent an official letter saying it will permit up to 0.05 percent of grain fungus ergot in wheat imports, traders said on Wednesday, a move to reassure traders who have been reluctant to bid in tenders after several cargoes were rejected by the quarantine authority. MARKET NEWS * The Canadian dollar held at two-week highs early on Thursday, having benefited hugely from a jump in oil prices, while an absence of fresh cues in minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting saw the greenback shuffle sideways. * Oil crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after Iran welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi Arabia to cap crude oil production at January levels, extending steep gains in the previous session. * U.S. stocks tallied their third straight session of gains on Wednesday, led by energy shares as oil prices jumped, while better-than-expected economic data helped allay growth fears. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Jan 0130 China Producer prices Jan 0900 Euro zone Current account Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Feb 1500 U.S. Leading index Jan Grains prices at 0208 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 467.75 -0.75 -0.16% +0.75% 471.16 52 CBOT corn 367.00 -0.25 -0.07% +1.10% 363.98 61 CBOT soy 882.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.31% 874.63 63 CBOT rice $11.06 $0.01 +0.14% +1.98% $11.14 51 WTI crude $31.14 $0.48 +1.57% +7.23% $30.63 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.001 +0.11% -0.02% USD/AUD 0.716 -0.002 -0.32% +0.72% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)