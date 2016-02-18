SYDNEY, Feb 18 U.S. corn edged lower on Thursday
but prices lingered near a near two-week high as a rally in oil
prices continued to encourage short covering.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn fell 0.1
percent to $3.67 a bushel after gaining 1.2 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a 12-day top of $3.67-1/2 a
bushel.
* Front-month soybeans unchanged at $8.82-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Wednesday when prices hit
$8.85-1/4 a bushel - the highest since Feb 3.
* Front-month wheat fell 0.16 percent to $4.67-3/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.9 percent on Wednesday when prices
hit a 12-day high of $4.70 a bushel.
* Corn draws support from stronger oil market.
* The oilseed market also is being boosted by higher-than-
expected volumes in the past week for U.S. export sales and port
inspections, plus a backlog of cargo loadings in rival exporter
Brazil.
* Broadly favourable weather for developing soy crops in
Argentina and Brazil, along with harvest progress in Brazil,
continue to make investors wary of possible market impact amid
the expected bumper production in South America.
* Egypt's Agriculture Ministry has sent an official letter
saying it will permit up to 0.05 percent of grain fungus ergot
in wheat imports, traders said on Wednesday, a move to reassure
traders who have been reluctant to bid in tenders after several
cargoes were rejected by the quarantine authority.
MARKET NEWS
* The Canadian dollar held at two-week highs early on
Thursday, having benefited hugely from a jump in oil prices,
while an absence of fresh cues in minutes of the Federal
Reserve's January meeting saw the greenback shuffle sideways.
* Oil crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Thursday
after Iran welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi Arabia to cap
crude oil production at January levels, extending steep gains in
the previous session.
* U.S. stocks tallied their third straight session of gains
on Wednesday, led by energy shares as oil prices jumped, while
better-than-expected economic data helped allay growth fears.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices Jan
0130 China Producer prices Jan
0900 Euro zone Current account Dec
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Feb
1500 U.S. Leading index Jan
Grains prices at 0208 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 467.75 -0.75 -0.16% +0.75% 471.16 52
CBOT corn 367.00 -0.25 -0.07% +1.10% 363.98 61
CBOT soy 882.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.31% 874.63 63
CBOT rice $11.06 $0.01 +0.14% +1.98% $11.14 51
WTI crude $31.14 $0.48 +1.57% +7.23% $30.63 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.001 +0.11% -0.02%
USD/AUD 0.716 -0.002 -0.32% +0.72%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)