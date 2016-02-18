* Chicago wheat falls after gaining 2.4 pct in 2 sessions * Corn, soybean little changed; Brazilian port delays in focus (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 18 U.S. wheat lost ground on Thursday, while corn was largely unchanged as the grain markets took a breather after climbing for two days on short covering by investors amid a rally in crude oil prices. Soybeans were unchanged after rising marginally on Wednesday with a delay in Brazilian shipments because of wet weather underpinning the market. The Chicago Board Of Trade's most-active wheat contract slid 0.2 percent to $4.67-3/4 a bushel by 0241 GMT, having hit a 12-day high of $4.70 a bushel on Wednesday. Corn was unchanged at $3.67-1/4 a bushel and soybeans flat at $8.82-1/2 a bushel. "The wheat market has recovered because investors have been covering their short positions," said Kaname Gokon at the Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "There are no fundamental reasons for the rally that we have seen in the last two days, so the upside movement will be limited." Commodity funds bought an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts and 4,000 in wheat, they said. Investors covered short positions in agricultural markets after a rally in crude oil prices increased expectations of rising prices for grains and edible oils used in making renewable fuels that compete with petroleum products. Oil futures rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after Iran welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi Arabia to cap crude oil production at January levels, extending steep gains in the previous session. Wheat traders say they are continuing to monitor the situation in Egypt, where a dispute over import terms has disrupted sale tenders to the world's biggest wheat buyer just as the market struggles with record global stocks this season. Egypt's Agriculture Ministry has sent an official letter saying it will permit up to 0.05 percent of the grain fungus ergot in wheat imports, traders said on Wednesday, a move to reassure traders who have been reluctant to bid in tenders after several cargoes were rejected by the quarantine authority. The soybean market has been boosted by higher-than-expected volumes in the past week for U.S. export sales and port inspections, plus a backlog of cargo loadings in rival exporter Brazil. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 467.75 -0.75 -0.16% +0.75% 471.16 52 CBOT corn 367.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.17% 363.98 61 CBOT soy 882.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.31% 874.63 63 CBOT rice $11.06 $0.01 +0.14% +1.98% $11.14 51 WTI crude $31.20 $0.54 +1.76% +7.44% $30.63 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.001 +0.08% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.717 -0.001 -0.21% +0.83% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)