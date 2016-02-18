* Chicago wheat falls after gaining 2.4 pct in 2 sessions
* Corn, soybean little changed; Brazilian port delays in
focus
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 U.S. wheat lost ground on
Thursday, while corn was largely unchanged as the grain markets
took a breather after climbing for two days on short covering by
investors amid a rally in crude oil prices.
Soybeans were unchanged after rising marginally on Wednesday
with a delay in Brazilian shipments because of wet weather
underpinning the market.
The Chicago Board Of Trade's most-active wheat contract
slid 0.2 percent to $4.67-3/4 a bushel by 0241 GMT, having
hit a 12-day high of $4.70 a bushel on Wednesday.
Corn was unchanged at $3.67-1/4 a bushel and soybeans
flat at $8.82-1/2 a bushel.
"The wheat market has recovered because investors have been
covering their short positions," said Kaname Gokon at the Okato
Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "There are no fundamental reasons for
the rally that we have seen in the last two days, so the upside
movement will be limited."
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also
bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts and 4,000 in wheat, they
said.
Investors covered short positions in agricultural markets
after a rally in crude oil prices increased expectations of
rising prices for grains and edible oils used in making
renewable fuels that compete with petroleum products.
Oil futures rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after Iran
welcomed plans by Russia and Saudi Arabia to cap crude oil
production at January levels, extending steep gains in the
previous session.
Wheat traders say they are continuing to monitor the
situation in Egypt, where a dispute over import terms has
disrupted sale tenders to the world's biggest wheat buyer just
as the market struggles with record global stocks this season.
Egypt's Agriculture Ministry has sent an official letter
saying it will permit up to 0.05 percent of the grain fungus
ergot in wheat imports, traders said on Wednesday, a move to
reassure traders who have been reluctant to bid in tenders after
several cargoes were rejected by the quarantine authority.
The soybean market has been boosted by higher-than-expected
volumes in the past week for U.S. export sales and port
inspections, plus a backlog of cargo loadings in rival exporter
Brazil.
Prices at 0241 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 467.75 -0.75 -0.16% +0.75% 471.16 52
CBOT corn 367.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.17% 363.98 61
CBOT soy 882.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.31% 874.63 63
CBOT rice $11.06 $0.01 +0.14% +1.98% $11.14 51
WTI crude $31.20 $0.54 +1.76% +7.44% $30.63 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.001 +0.08% -0.04%
USD/AUD 0.717 -0.001 -0.21% +0.83%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)