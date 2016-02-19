SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Friday, pulled lower by plentiful global supplies, although the market is on track for its first gain in three weeks on short-covering by investors. Soybeans are on track to end the week with marginal gains but prices have been capped by improving weather in South America. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract has gained about 1 percent this week after falling for two consecutive weeks. Soybeans are up 0.7 percent, rising for a second consecutive week. * Abundant world supplies continue to drag wheat prices lower. Farm office FranceAgriMer raised its forecast for French soft wheat ending stocks for 2015-16 to 6.0 million tonnes, up from 5.8 million last month and the most in 17 years. * In a sign of further headwinds for U.S. wheat exports, consultancy Strategie Grains raised its forecast for European Union 2016-17 soft wheat exports to 30.6 million tonnes, up 1.7 million from its previous estimate. * Mostly good weather in South America bolstered prospects for hefty corn and soybean crops from Brazil and Argentina. * In another bearish bit of data, U.S. ethanol producers boosted inventories in the latest week to a record 23.22 million barrels, reflecting increased run rates, Energy Information Administration data showed. Corn is the primary feedstock for ethanol in the United States. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also sold a net 5,000 wheat contracts and 3,000 in soybeans, they said. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares slipped from near three-week highs hit earlier this month on Friday, as a rally in oil prices paused and investors remained cautious about the outlook of the global economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Jan 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Jan 1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Feb 1630 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Jan Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 461.75 -0.50 -0.11% -1.44% 470.94 41 CBOT corn 365.25 -0.25 -0.07% -0.54% 364.33 52 CBOT soy 878.50 -1.25 -0.14% -0.45% 874.99 54 CBOT rice $10.86 $0.00 +0.00% +0.18% $11.14 42 WTI crude $30.55 -$0.22 -0.71% -0.36% $30.51 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.001 +0.10% -0.12% USD/AUD 0.714 -0.002 -0.29% -0.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)