SINGAPORE, Feb 19 Chicago wheat futures slid for
a second session on Friday, pulled lower by plentiful global
supplies, although the market is on track for its first gain in
three weeks on short-covering by investors.
Soybeans are on track to end the week with marginal gains
but prices have been capped by improving weather in South
America.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract
has gained about 1 percent this week after falling for two
consecutive weeks. Soybeans are up 0.7 percent, rising for a
second consecutive week.
* Abundant world supplies continue to drag wheat prices
lower. Farm office FranceAgriMer raised its forecast for French
soft wheat ending stocks for 2015-16 to 6.0 million tonnes, up
from 5.8 million last month and the most in 17 years.
* In a sign of further headwinds for U.S. wheat exports,
consultancy Strategie Grains raised its forecast for European
Union 2016-17 soft wheat exports to 30.6 million tonnes, up 1.7
million from its previous estimate.
* Mostly good weather in South America bolstered prospects
for hefty corn and soybean crops from Brazil and Argentina.
* In another bearish bit of data, U.S. ethanol producers
boosted inventories in the latest week to a record 23.22 million
barrels, reflecting increased run rates, Energy Information
Administration data showed. Corn is the primary feedstock for
ethanol in the United States.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 Chicago Board
of Trade corn contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The
funds also sold a net 5,000 wheat contracts and 3,000 in
soybeans, they said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares slipped from near three-week highs hit
earlier this month on Friday, as a rally in oil prices paused
and investors remained cautious about the outlook of the global
economy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Producer prices Jan
1330 U.S. Consumer prices Jan
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Feb
1630 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Jan
Grains prices at 0135 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 461.75 -0.50 -0.11% -1.44% 470.94 41
CBOT corn 365.25 -0.25 -0.07% -0.54% 364.33 52
CBOT soy 878.50 -1.25 -0.14% -0.45% 874.99 54
CBOT rice $10.86 $0.00 +0.00% +0.18% $11.14 42
WTI crude $30.55 -$0.22 -0.71% -0.36% $30.51 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.001 +0.10% -0.12%
USD/AUD 0.714 -0.002 -0.29% -0.65%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)