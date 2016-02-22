* Corn up 0.7 pct, climbs to highest since Feb. 5 * Strong U.S. exports, floods in Argentina lift prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Chicago corn rose to its highest in more than two weeks on Monday, with strong U.S. exports and concerns over flooding in key exporter Argentina underpinning prices. Soybeans and wheat edged up as well, tracking the move in corn, although gains were capped by ample global supplies. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active corn contract rose 0.7 percent to $3.68 a bushel by 0253, after climbing earlier in the session to $3.68-1/4, the highest since Feb. 5. "U.S. net exports nearly doubled on the previous week, albeit from a fairly low base," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. Corn is also drawing support from flooding in Argentina that "was a cause for concern over the weekend", he added. The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged weekly corn sales at more than 1 million tonnes above analyst expectations and wheat and soy sales in line with estimates. In Argentina, six key farm provinces were declared flood emergency areas by the government on Friday, making special credit lines and tax breaks available to affected growers in the soy and corn exporting powerhouse. While its top grains producing province of Buenos Aires was not included in the emergency, floods were reported there as well. Benchmark soybean prices gained 0.4 percent to $8.82 a bushel and wheat added 0.1 percent to $4.62-1/4 a bushel. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Feb. 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. For wheat, ample supplies from the Black Sea region continue to provide headwinds to U.S. shipments. Russian grain exports are expected to remain high in March, after record supplies in January and February, due to the weakening of the rouble, SovEcon agriculture consultancy said. Egypt's state grain buyer GASC has bought 240,000 tonnes of French and Russian wheat, it said on Friday. Prices at 0253 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 462.25 0.50 +0.11% +0.00% 470.73 45 CBOT corn 368.00 2.50 +0.68% +0.68% 364.83 63 CBOT soy 882.00 3.75 +0.43% +0.26% 875.57 59 CBOT rice $10.92 -$0.10 -0.91% +0.55% $11.09 46 WTI crude $29.98 $0.34 +1.15% -2.57% $30.37 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 -$0.002 -0.16% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.716 0.001 +0.17% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)