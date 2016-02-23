SYDNEY, Feb 23 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Tuesday, falling off a near three-week high, though losses were checked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging export inspections above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans fell 0.23 percent to $8.79 a bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on Monday when prices hit a near three-week high of $8.87-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.66-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.55 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.69-1/4 a bushel - the highest since Feb 5. * Front-month wheat was little changed at $4.58-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Monday. * U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export inspections of soy totalled 1.531 million tonnes in the latest week, above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.1 million to 1.4 million. * Slow farmer sales of newly harvested supplies in South America extended the window for U.S. supplies on the export market. * USDA said corn export inspections came in at a higher-than-expected 900,323 tonnes, up from 691,641 tonnes a week earlier. Separately, USDA said private exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Colombia in a flash sale. MARKET NEWS * Traders kept a close eye on sterling and the euro on Tuesday after the currencies suffered hefty losses in the previous session on uncertainty over Britain's membership in the European Union, while a rally in commodity prices boosted the Australian dollar. * Oil markets settled up as much as 6 percent on Monday as speculation about falling U.S. shale output and a rally in equities fed the notion that crude prices may be bottoming after a 20-month collapse. * Wall Street surged on Monday, helped by a robust rally in oil prices that lifted recently crushed energy stocks, including Chevron and Schlumberger. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q4 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb 1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Dec 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan 1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb Grains prices at 0122 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 458.75 0.25 +0.05% -0.65% 469.95 37 CBOT corn 366.75 -0.75 -0.20% +0.34% 365.14 55 CBOT soy 879.00 -2.00 -0.23% +0.09% 875.99 50 CBOT rice $10.80 $0.10 +0.89% -2.00% $11.04 43 WTI crude $33.07 -$0.32 -0.96% +11.57% $30.41 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.104 $0.001 +0.08% -0.87% USD/AUD 0.722 0.000 -0.06% +0.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)