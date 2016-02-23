SYDNEY, Feb 23 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Tuesday, falling off a near three-week high, though losses were
checked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging export
inspections above market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans fell
0.23 percent to $8.79 a bushel, having firmed 0.3 percent on
Monday when prices hit a near three-week high of $8.87-1/2 a
bushel.
* Front-month corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.66-3/4 a
bushel, having gained 0.55 percent in the previous session when
prices hit a high of $3.69-1/4 a bushel - the highest since Feb
5.
* Front-month wheat was little changed at $4.58-3/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.7 percent on Monday.
* U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export inspections
of soy totalled 1.531 million tonnes in the latest week, above
the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.1 million to
1.4 million.
* Slow farmer sales of newly harvested supplies in South
America extended the window for U.S. supplies on the export
market.
* USDA said corn export inspections came in at a
higher-than-expected 900,323 tonnes, up from 691,641 tonnes a
week earlier. Separately, USDA said private exporters sold
100,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Colombia in a flash sale.
MARKET NEWS
* Traders kept a close eye on sterling and the euro on
Tuesday after the currencies suffered hefty losses in the
previous session on uncertainty over Britain's membership in the
European Union, while a rally in commodity prices boosted the
Australian dollar.
* Oil markets settled up as much as 6 percent on Monday as
speculation about falling U.S. shale output and a rally in
equities fed the notion that crude prices may be bottoming after
a 20-month collapse.
* Wall Street surged on Monday, helped by a robust rally in
oil prices that lifted recently crushed energy stocks, including
Chevron and Schlumberger.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Detailed GDP Q4
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Feb
1400 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Dec
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb
Grains prices at 0122 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 458.75 0.25 +0.05% -0.65% 469.95 37
CBOT corn 366.75 -0.75 -0.20% +0.34% 365.14 55
CBOT soy 879.00 -2.00 -0.23% +0.09% 875.99 50
CBOT rice $10.80 $0.10 +0.89% -2.00% $11.04 43
WTI crude $33.07 -$0.32 -0.96% +11.57% $30.41 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.104 $0.001 +0.08% -0.87%
USD/AUD 0.722 0.000 -0.06% +0.98%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)