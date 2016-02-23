* Soy eases after hitting highest since Feb. 2, corn falls * Large global stockpiles cap gains driven by strong exports (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 23 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Tuesday as large global inventories capped gains in the market which climbed to a three week high in the last session on the back of strong U.S. export sales. Corn eased after climbing to its highest since Feb. 5 on Monday after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed higher-than-expected exports while wheat dipped for a third straight session. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract fell 0.3 percent to $8.78-1/4 a bushel by 0259 GMT, having firmed on Monday to hit a three week high at $8.87-1/2 a bushel. Corn slid 0.2 percent to $3.66-3/4 a bushel after gaining in the previous session to its highest since Feb 5. Wheat dipped as much as 0.2 percent to $4.57-3/4 a bushel, its lowest since Feb. 12 with pressure from plentiful supplies and a lack of demand for pricy U.S. shipments. "There has been a bit of broader risk on trading in equity and commodity markets which has helped grains," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "U.S. export sales for have been bit stronger, but not enough to reduce the burden of large stocks. Some parts of the Black Sea will see increase in planting," Asian shares rose to a seven-week high on Tuesday as investors took heart from signs of life in battered energy and commodity markets while European currencies are hampered by worries Britain could exit the European Union. The USDA said weekly export inspections of soybeans totalled 1.531 million tonnes in the latest week, above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 1.1 million to 1.4 million. Slow farmer sales of newly harvested supplies in South America extended the window for U.S. supplies on the export market. The agency said corn export inspections came in at a higher-than-expected 900,323 tonnes, up from 691,641 tonnes a week earlier. Separately, USDA said private exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Colombia in a flash sale. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 7,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also bought a net 6,000 soybean contracts and sold a net 4,000 in wheat, they said. Prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 458.25 -0.25 -0.05% -0.76% 469.93 37 CBOT corn 366.75 -0.75 -0.20% +0.34% 365.14 55 CBOT soy 878.25 -2.75 -0.31% +0.00% 875.97 50 CBOT rice $10.80 $0.10 +0.89% -2.00% $11.04 43 WTI crude $32.98 -$0.41 -1.23% +11.27% $30.41 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.104 $0.001 +0.11% -0.84% USD/AUD 0.723 0.001 +0.14% +1.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)