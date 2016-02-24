SYDNEY, Feb 24 U.S. wheat fell to more than a five-year low on Wednesday as rains across the United States and ample global supplies weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.11 percent to $4.47-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $4.47-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since June 2010. Wheat closed down 2.3 percent on Tuesday. * Front-month soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $8.67-1/2 a bushel, near a session low of $8.67-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since Feb 11. Soybeans closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday. * Front-month corn fell 0.21 percent to $3.61-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session. * Rains in the key growing areas of the United States were seen as beneficial to hard red winter wheat development in Oklahoma and Texas, adding pressure to the market. * China plans to toughen its standard for imported Canadian canola starting April 1, reducing the amount of foreign material it allows per shipment, an industry group warned Canada's exporters and processors on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The yen stood firm against key peers like the dollar and euro on Wednesday as sagging stocks and crude oil drove bids for the safe-haven currency. * Oil prices slid in early trading on Wednesday, extending sharp falls from the previous session after top exporter Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed a further build in U.S. crude stockpiles. * Wall Street stocks slid on Tuesday, hurt by pressure from a renewed drop in oil prices, undercutting momentum that had helped the market rebound from a sluggish start to the year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0745 France consumer confidence Feb 0900 Italy industrial sales and orders Dec 1330 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly 1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Feb 1500 US New home sales Jan Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 447.50 -0.50 -0.11% -2.40% 468.88 26 CBOT corn 361.25 -0.75 -0.21% -1.70% 365.30 41 CBOT soy 867.50 -1.75 -0.20% -1.53% 875.88 36 CBOT rice $10.59 -$0.01 -0.09% -1.12% $11.00 36 WTI crude $31.37 -$0.50 -1.57% -0.35% $30.37 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.719 -0.001 -0.14% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)