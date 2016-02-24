SYDNEY, Feb 24 U.S. wheat fell to more than a
five-year low on Wednesday as rains across the United States and
ample global supplies weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat fell 0.11
percent to $4.47-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $4.47-1/4
a bushel - the lowest since June 2010. Wheat closed down 2.3
percent on Tuesday.
* Front-month soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $8.67-1/2 a
bushel, near a session low of $8.67-1/4 a bushel - the lowest
since Feb 11. Soybeans closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday.
* Front-month corn fell 0.21 percent to $3.61-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session.
* Rains in the key growing areas of the United States were
seen as beneficial to hard red winter wheat development in
Oklahoma and Texas, adding pressure to the market.
* China plans to toughen its standard for imported Canadian
canola starting April 1, reducing the amount of foreign material
it allows per shipment, an industry group warned Canada's
exporters and processors on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen stood firm against key peers like the dollar and
euro on Wednesday as sagging stocks and crude oil drove bids for
the safe-haven currency.
* Oil prices slid in early trading on Wednesday, extending
sharp falls from the previous session after top exporter Saudi
Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed a
further build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
* Wall Street stocks slid on Tuesday, hurt by pressure from
a renewed drop in oil prices, undercutting momentum that had
helped the market rebound from a sluggish start to the year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0745 France consumer confidence Feb
0900 Italy industrial sales and orders Dec
1330 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
1445 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Feb
1500 US New home sales Jan
Grains prices at 0131 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 447.50 -0.50 -0.11% -2.40% 468.88 26
CBOT corn 361.25 -0.75 -0.21% -1.70% 365.30 41
CBOT soy 867.50 -1.75 -0.20% -1.53% 875.88 36
CBOT rice $10.59 -$0.01 -0.09% -1.12% $11.00 36
WTI crude $31.37 -$0.50 -1.57% -0.35% $30.37 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.15%
USD/AUD 0.719 -0.001 -0.14% -0.42%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)