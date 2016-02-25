SYDNEY, Feb 25 U.S. wheat climbed for the first
time in six sessions on Thursday, easing away from a more than
5-1/2-year low touched the previous day, though ample global
supply curbed gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.5
percent to $4.53-1/2 a bushel. It closed down 1 percent on
Wednesday, when prices hit their lowest in over 5-1/2-years at
$4.46-1/2 a bushel.
* Front-month soybeans fell 0.14 percent to $8.66-1/4
a bushel, having firmed 0.35 percent on Wednesday.
* Front-month corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.60 a bushel,
after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release acreage
forecasts at its annual two-day Outlook Forum that are expected
to say that farmers will plant more corn and soybeans this year
than last.
* Traders on Thursday will assess the results of an import
tender from Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer.
* Egypt recently roiled global grain markets by rejecting
wheat cargoes for containing too much of a fungus called ergot,
after government bodies issued conflicting rules on permitted
levels of the fungus
MARKET NEWS
* Sterling licked its wounds near a seven-year low against
the dollar and a 2-1/2 year low versus the yen on Thursday on
worries Britain may exit the European Union, while a rebound in
oil prices helped stem buying in the safe-haven yen.
* U.S. crude oil futures held steady in early trading on
Thursday as strong demand for gasoline was offset by a new
record in crude stockpiles.
* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with
modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope
that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear
Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Mar
0930 Britain GDP 2nd release Q4
1000 Euro zone Inflation final Jan
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Jan
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Dec
Grains prices at 0153 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 453.50 2.25 +0.50% -0.66% 476.01 27
CBOT corn 360.00 0.25 +0.07% -0.55% 365.36 40
CBOT soy 866.25 -1.25 -0.14% -0.35% 875.60 36
CBOT rice $10.93 -$0.01 -0.09% +0.51% $11.25 41
WTI crude $31.97 -$0.18 -0.56% +0.31% $30.45 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.001 +0.10% +0.05%
USD/AUD 0.716 -0.003 -0.47% -0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)