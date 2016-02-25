SYDNEY, Feb 25 U.S. wheat climbed for the first time in six sessions on Thursday, easing away from a more than 5-1/2-year low touched the previous day, though ample global supply curbed gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $4.53-1/2 a bushel. It closed down 1 percent on Wednesday, when prices hit their lowest in over 5-1/2-years at $4.46-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month soybeans fell 0.14 percent to $8.66-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.35 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.60 a bushel, after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release acreage forecasts at its annual two-day Outlook Forum that are expected to say that farmers will plant more corn and soybeans this year than last. * Traders on Thursday will assess the results of an import tender from Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer. * Egypt recently roiled global grain markets by rejecting wheat cargoes for containing too much of a fungus called ergot, after government bodies issued conflicting rules on permitted levels of the fungus MARKET NEWS * Sterling licked its wounds near a seven-year low against the dollar and a 2-1/2 year low versus the yen on Thursday on worries Britain may exit the European Union, while a rebound in oil prices helped stem buying in the safe-haven yen. * U.S. crude oil futures held steady in early trading on Thursday as strong demand for gasoline was offset by a new record in crude stockpiles. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Mar 0930 Britain GDP 2nd release Q4 1000 Euro zone Inflation final Jan 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Dec Grains prices at 0153 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 453.50 2.25 +0.50% -0.66% 476.01 27 CBOT corn 360.00 0.25 +0.07% -0.55% 365.36 40 CBOT soy 866.25 -1.25 -0.14% -0.35% 875.60 36 CBOT rice $10.93 -$0.01 -0.09% +0.51% $11.25 41 WTI crude $31.97 -$0.18 -0.56% +0.31% $30.45 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.001 +0.10% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.716 -0.003 -0.47% -0.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)