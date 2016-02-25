* Wheat firms for first time in six sessions * Corn edges higher, while soybeans slide * Market eyes USDA acreage report By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 25 U.S. wheat rose for the first time in six sessions on Thursday, rebounding slightly from more than a 5-1/2-year low, although bumper global supplies capped gains. Corn rose, while soybeans slipped. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $4.53-1/2 a bushel. It fell 1 percent on Wednesday, when prices hit their lowest since 2010 at $4.46-1/2 a bushel. "The weather in India is supporting some expectations of increased (wheat) demand, but the million dollar question is how much will they buy," said Andrew Woodhouse, grains analyst, Advance Trading Australasia. "That said, the market fundamentals remain very bearish," he added, referring to huge U.S. stocks of the grain. On Thursday, the outcome of an import tender from Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, to buy an unspecified amount of the grain for delivery between March 26 to April 4 will be announced. Analysts said the results will drive prices for the rest of the session. Egypt recently roiled global grain markets by rejecting wheat cargoes for containing too much of a fungus called ergot, after government bodies issued conflicting rules on permitted levels of the fungus. Front-month soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $8.65-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.35 percent on Wednesday. Front-month corn rose 0.14 percent to $3.60-1/4 a bushel. Market participants are now waiting for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to release acreage forecasts at its annual two-day Outlook Forum that are expected to say that farmers will plant more corn and soybeans this year than last year. Grains prices at 0315 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 453.50 2.25 +0.50% -0.66% 476.01 29 CBOT corn 360.25 0.50 +0.14% -0.48% 365.37 40 CBOT soy 865.75 -1.75 -0.20% -0.40% 875.58 35 CBOT rice $10.82 -$0.13 -1.14% -0.55% $11.24 37 WTI crude $32.02 -$0.13 -0.40% +0.47% $30.45 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.001 +0.08% +0.03% USD/AUD 0.717 -0.002 -0.35% -0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)