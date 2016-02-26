SYDNEY, Feb 26 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Friday, easing from a two-week low touched the session before, though the oilseed was poised for its first weekly loss in three weeks on ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans are down more than 1 percent so far this week. * Front-month corn is down nearly 1.5 percent for the week, giving back most of its gains from the week before. * Front-month wheat has dropped 1.5 percent this week, set for its third weekly loss in the last month. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted that U.S. farmers will cut plantings of the eight major crops by 1 percent to 249.1 million acres in 2016, with expectations for weak prices cutting into seedings. * While total acreage is expected to be down, farmers are expected to boost corn seedings by 2 million acres to 90 million, according to the USDA projections. * The USDA projected soybean plantings would be at 82.5 million acres, down slightly from 82.7 million. * The market had been predicting farmers would plant more corn and soybeans this year than last year as they scramble to stay solvent in the face of declining crop prices. MARKET NEWS * Sterling licked its wounds near a seven-year low against the dollar and a 2-1/2 year low versus the yen on Thursday on worries Britain may exit the European Union, while a rebound in oil prices helped stem buying in the safe-haven yen. * Crude oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday as reports of a meeting by oil producers to freeze output failed to convince traders that enough effort was being made to rein in ballooning global oversupply. * Wall Street posted solid gains on Thursday as higher oil prices reduced fears that banks could be hit by debt defaults and investors saw opportunities after weeks of volatility. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China house prices Jan 0745 France consumer spending Jan 0745 France producer prices Jan 1000 Euro zone business climate Feb 1000 Euro zone consumer confidence 1330 U.S. GDP estimate Q4 1330 U.S. Core, PCE PCE prelim Q4 1500 U.S. U Mich sentiment final Feb Grains prices at 0150 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 454.75 0.75 +0.17% +0.78% 474.97 29 CBOT corn 360.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.21% 365.29 29 CBOT soy 867.50 2.00 +0.23% -0.74% 881.23 35 CBOT rice $10.73 $0.01 +0.09% -1.97% $11.21 34 WTI crude $32.81 -$0.26 -0.79% +2.05% $30.56 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 $0.003 +0.25% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.725 0.001 +0.19% +0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)