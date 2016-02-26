* Soybeans set to finish week down as ample supplies weigh * Corn and wheat on track for a weekly loss By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Feb 26 U.S. soybeans edged up on Friday, coming off a two-week low hit in the prior session, but prices were set for their first weekly loss in three as ample global supplies continued to weigh. Corn was near unchanged and wheat firmed, although both were headed for a weekly drop of more than 1 percent. Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.26 percent to $8.67-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.77 percent on Thursday, when prices hit a low of $8.65. For the week, however, the oilseed was poised for a drop of more than 1 percent. The loss comes despite the U.S Department of Agriculture on Thursday pegging the plantings of soybeans and other major crops lower than expected. Analysts said the USDA forecast does not fundamentally change global balance sheets. "There is just so much around at the moment," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. "And when you look at the medium-term factors such as the increased competitiveness of South America, the USDA report isn't sufficient to change the outlook." The USDA projected soybean plantings would be at 82.5 million acres this year, slightly below 82.7 million in 2015. The market had been predicting farmers would plant more corn and soybeans this year than last year as they scramble to stay solvent in the face of declining crop prices. Front-month corn was unchanged at $3.60-1/2 a bushel. Corn is down nearly 1.5 percent for the week, giving back most of its gains from the week before. International Grains Council raised its forecast for global corn production in 2015/16 to 969 million tonnes, up from a prior forecast of 959 million - although still below the previous season's 1.016 billion. Front-month wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.54-1/2 a bushel, but is down 1.5 percent so far this week, set for its third weekly loss in four weeks. Grains prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 454.50 0.50 +0.11% +0.72% 474.96 31 CBOT corn 360.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.21% 365.29 29 CBOT soy 867.75 2.25 +0.26% -0.72% 881.23 35 CBOT rice $10.67 -$0.04 -0.42% -2.47% $11.21 34 WTI crude $33.05 -$0.02 -0.06% +2.80% $30.57 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.106 $0.004 +0.34% +0.44% USD/AUD 0.723 0.000 +0.03% +0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)