SYDNEY, Feb 29 U.S. soybeans fell for a third consecutive session on Monday to hit their lowest in nearly three weeks, with ample global supplies continuing to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans fell 0.26 percent to $8.61-1/2 a bushel, near the session-low of $8.61 a bushel - the weakest since Feb 9. Soybeans closed down 0.23 percent on Friday. * Front-month corn climbed 0.14 percent to $3.60 a bushel, having closed down 0.27 percent in the previous session when prices marked a 10-week low of $3.57-1/2 a bushel. * Front-month wheat rose 0.33 percent to $4.53-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Friday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture projected U.S. corn supplies would rise to 12-year highs during the 2016-17 crop year as gains in production outstrip demand hikes. * U.S. soybean stocks are expected to fall slightly, but traders said large harvests in South America will keep world supplies large. * The USDA predicted that U.S. farmers would increase corn plantings above analyst expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen got off to a subdued start on Monday after a weekend meeting of G20 policymakers ended with no new coordinated action to spur global growth, an outcome that was not entirely surprising. * Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Monday after gaining over 15 percent last week, and some indicators point to the possibility that the market is showing signs of bottoming out. * Wall Street ended lower on Friday in a feeble end to another week of strong gains after concerns about the timing of future interest rate hikes offset gains in materials and energy stocks. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices Jan 0700 Germany Retail sales Jan 1000 Euro zone Inflation Feb 1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Feb 1500 U.S. Pending homes sales Jan Grains prices at 0155 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 453.75 1.50 +0.33% -0.06% 474.10 33 CBOT corn 360.00 0.50 +0.14% -0.14% 369.99 30 CBOT soy 861.50 -2.00 -0.23% -0.46% 880.18 26 CBOT rice $10.70 $0.02 +0.19% -0.14% $11.19 33 WTI crude $32.87 $0.09 +0.27% -0.60% $30.62 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 $0.000 +0.00% -0.82% USD/AUD 0.712 -0.001 -0.18% -1.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)