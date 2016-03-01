SYDNEY, March 1 U.S. corn fell for a fourth
straight session on Tuesday to hit its lowest in more than six
weeks, dragged down by ample global supplies and sluggish demand
for U.S. cargoes.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade's most active corn futures
dropped 0.1 percent to $3.56-3/4 a bushel, near the session low
of $3.56-1/2 a bushel - the weakest since Jan. 15. Corn closed
down 0.7 percent on Monday.
* The most active soybean contact rose 0.12 percent to
$8.62 a bushel, having closed down 0.30 percent on Monday when
prices hit a three-week low.
* The most active wheat contact eased 0.1 percent to
$4.52-3/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.22 percent on Monday.
* Corn was pressured in part by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture reporting export inspections of U.S. corn in the
latest week at 737,602 tonnes, in line with trade expectations.
* The USDA last week projected that U.S. corn supplies would
rise to 12-year highs during the 2016-17 crop year as output
gains outstrip demand increases.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was broadly firmer early in Asia on Tuesday,
having powered to a two-year high on the euro as nervous
investors sought the safe-haven Japanese currency even as China
took fresh steps to stimulate its economy.
* U.S. crude oil prices were steady in early Asian trading
on Tuesday after lower domestic production as well as dipping
output from OPEC tightened the market just as China further
eased its monetary policy in a bid to boost consumption.
* Wall Street ended lower on Monday, falling out of lockstep
with oil prices as energy and healthcare shares lost ground.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Feb
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Feb
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Feb
0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Feb
0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Feb
0855 Germany Unemployment rate Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Feb
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan
1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan
1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Feb
Grains prices at 0152 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 452.75 -0.50 -0.11% +0.11% 473.10 33
CBOT corn 356.75 -0.25 -0.07% -0.76% 369.51 26
CBOT soy 862.00 1.00 +0.12% -0.17% 879.38 32
CBOT rice $10.79 $0.01 +0.05% +0.70% $11.20 40
WTI crude $33.54 -$0.21 -0.62% +2.32% $30.78 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.001 +0.12% -0.43%
USD/AUD 0.712 -0.002 -0.31% -0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)