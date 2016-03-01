SYDNEY, March 1 U.S. corn fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to hit its lowest in more than six weeks, dragged down by ample global supplies and sluggish demand for U.S. cargoes. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade's most active corn futures dropped 0.1 percent to $3.56-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $3.56-1/2 a bushel - the weakest since Jan. 15. Corn closed down 0.7 percent on Monday. * The most active soybean contact rose 0.12 percent to $8.62 a bushel, having closed down 0.30 percent on Monday when prices hit a three-week low. * The most active wheat contact eased 0.1 percent to $4.52-3/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.22 percent on Monday. * Corn was pressured in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting export inspections of U.S. corn in the latest week at 737,602 tonnes, in line with trade expectations. * The USDA last week projected that U.S. corn supplies would rise to 12-year highs during the 2016-17 crop year as output gains outstrip demand increases. MARKET NEWS * The yen was broadly firmer early in Asia on Tuesday, having powered to a two-year high on the euro as nervous investors sought the safe-haven Japanese currency even as China took fresh steps to stimulate its economy. * U.S. crude oil prices were steady in early Asian trading on Tuesday after lower domestic production as well as dipping output from OPEC tightened the market just as China further eased its monetary policy in a bid to boost consumption. * Wall Street ended lower on Monday, falling out of lockstep with oil prices as energy and healthcare shares lost ground. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Feb 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Feb 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Feb 0850 France Markit manufacturing PMI Feb 0855 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Feb 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Feb 1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan 1500 U.S. Construction spending Jan 1500 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Feb Grains prices at 0152 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 452.75 -0.50 -0.11% +0.11% 473.10 33 CBOT corn 356.75 -0.25 -0.07% -0.76% 369.51 26 CBOT soy 862.00 1.00 +0.12% -0.17% 879.38 32 CBOT rice $10.79 $0.01 +0.05% +0.70% $11.20 40 WTI crude $33.54 -$0.21 -0.62% +2.32% $30.78 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.001 +0.12% -0.43% USD/AUD 0.712 -0.002 -0.31% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)