* Corn prices under pressure, hit lowest since Jan. 15 * Slowing demand, improved Argentine weather weigh (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 1 Chicago corn struggled on Tuesday, hitting it lowest in six weeks as easing demand for U.S. shipments and forecasts of crop-friendly weather in Argentina dragged on a market that has lost ground for four out of five sessions. Soybeans ticked higher after falling for the past three days and touching their lowest since Feb. 9 on Monday. Chicago Board of Trade's most-active corn contract was unchanged at $3.57 a bushel by 0316 GMT, near the session-low of $3.56-1/2 a bushel - the weakest since Jan. 15. Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $8.61-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Monday when prices hit a three-week low. Wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.54 a bushel. "Meteorologists expect that Argentina will dry down again this week to improve crop conditions after recent floods," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. Corn was pressured in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting export inspections of U.S. corn in the latest week at 737,602 tonnes, in line with trade expectations. The USDA last week projected that U.S. corn supplies would rise to 12-year highs during the 2016-17 crop year as output gains outstrip demand increases. Farmer selling in the United States is putting further pressure on grain and oilseed markets. U.S. farmers are offloading some of their massive stocks of corn and soybeans as they seek cash to pay for spring expenses like seed and farmland rent, trade sources said. Those sales have helped replenish supplies at many Midwest elevators and processors, as well as at Gulf Coast export terminals. The supplies outstripped tepid demand, cash grain traders said, and premiums slipped back. In Australia, agriculture production is set to rebound as the strongest El Nino in nearly 20 years that wilted crops and triggered bush fires subsides, the country's chief commodity forecaster said on Tuesday. Production of staples such as wheat, cotton and milk are all set to rise during the 2016/17 season, according to the Australian Bureau of Agriculture, Resource Economics and Rural Sciences. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 7,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 4,000 soybean contracts and were net even in wheat, they said. Prices at 0316 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 454.00 0.75 +0.17% +0.39% 473.14 33 CBOT corn 357.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.70% 369.52 26 CBOT soy 861.75 0.75 +0.09% -0.20% 879.38 27 CBOT rice $10.74 -$0.04 -0.42% +0.23% $11.19 40 WTI crude $33.62 -$0.13 -0.39% +2.56% $30.79 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.001 +0.07% -0.48% USD/AUD 0.711 -0.002 -0.34% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)