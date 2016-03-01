* Corn prices under pressure, hit lowest since Jan. 15
* Slowing demand, improved Argentine weather weigh
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 1 Chicago corn struggled on
Tuesday, hitting it lowest in six weeks as easing demand for
U.S. shipments and forecasts of crop-friendly weather in
Argentina dragged on a market that has lost ground for four out
of five sessions.
Soybeans ticked higher after falling for the past three days
and touching their lowest since Feb. 9 on Monday.
Chicago Board of Trade's most-active corn contract was
unchanged at $3.57 a bushel by 0316 GMT, near the session-low of
$3.56-1/2 a bushel - the weakest since Jan. 15.
Soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $8.61-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.3 percent on Monday when prices hit a
three-week low. Wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.54 a bushel.
"Meteorologists expect that Argentina will dry down again
this week to improve crop conditions after recent floods," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia in Sydney.
Corn was pressured in part by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture reporting export inspections of U.S. corn in the
latest week at 737,602 tonnes, in line with trade expectations.
The USDA last week projected that U.S. corn supplies would
rise to 12-year highs during the 2016-17 crop year as output
gains outstrip demand increases.
Farmer selling in the United States is putting further
pressure on grain and oilseed markets.
U.S. farmers are offloading some of their massive stocks of
corn and soybeans as they seek cash to pay for spring expenses
like seed and farmland rent, trade sources said.
Those sales have helped replenish supplies at many Midwest
elevators and processors, as well as at Gulf Coast export
terminals. The supplies outstripped tepid demand, cash grain
traders said, and premiums slipped back.
In Australia, agriculture production is set to rebound as
the strongest El Nino in nearly 20 years that wilted crops and
triggered bush fires subsides, the country's chief commodity
forecaster said on Tuesday.
Production of staples such as wheat, cotton and milk are all
set to rise during the 2016/17 season, according to the
Australian Bureau of Agriculture, Resource Economics and Rural
Sciences.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 7,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also were net
sellers of 4,000 soybean contracts and were net even in wheat,
they said.
Prices at 0316 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 454.00 0.75 +0.17% +0.39% 473.14 33
CBOT corn 357.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.70% 369.52 26
CBOT soy 861.75 0.75 +0.09% -0.20% 879.38 27
CBOT rice $10.74 -$0.04 -0.42% +0.23% $11.19 40
WTI crude $33.62 -$0.13 -0.39% +2.56% $30.79 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.001 +0.07% -0.48%
USD/AUD 0.711 -0.002 -0.34% -0.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)