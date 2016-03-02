SYDNEY, March 2 U.S. wheat inched up Wednesday,
rebounding from losses of over 1.5 percent in the previous
session when it hit a more than 5-1/2-year low, but gains were
curbed by ample global supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade edged up $4.45-3/4 a bushel, having closed
down 1.6 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active soybeans futures climbed 0.15
percent to $8.59-1/4 a bushel. They closed down 0.35 percent on
Tuesday when prices marked a low of $8.57 a bushel - their
weakest since January 6.
* The most active corn futures rose 0.35 percent to
$3.57 a bushel, after ending down 0.35 percent in the last
session, when prices hit a six-week low.
* Monthly crop reports released by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture late Monday showed crop condition ratings in Kansas,
the top U.S. winter wheat producer, improved in February.
* While ratings fell in several other states, winter wheat
was in better shape than a year ago in Oklahoma and Montana, the
No. 3 and 4 winter wheat states last year.
* Global wheat ending stocks for 2015/16 are projected to
reach an all-time high, the USDA has said, while U.S. wheat
exports are forecast at a 44-year low.
* A strong dollar has made U.S. grains less attractive to
those holding other currencies. The dollar set a one-month high
against the euro after U.S. manufacturing data appeared to
stabilise in February.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen nursed broad losses early in Asia on Wednesday,
having suffered a big reversal overnight as traders in London
and New York took a brighter view on the global economy and
dumped the safe-haven Japanese currency.
* Oil prices dropped on Wednesday in the wake of industry
data that showed a huge build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
* Wall Street enjoyed its strongest session in a month on
Tuesday, led by financial and technology stocks after
encouraging U.S. factory and construction data suggested the
world's biggest economy was regaining momentum.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Jan
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Feb
Grains prices at 0212 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 445.75 -0.25 -0.06% -1.44% 472.87 29
CBOT corn 357.00 1.25 +0.35% -0.70% 369.52 30
CBOT soy 859.25 1.25 +0.15% -0.49% 879.29 24
CBOT rice $10.69 $0.04 +0.38% +0.09% $11.19 33
WTI crude $33.97 -$0.43 -1.25% +0.65% $31.00 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.001 -0.06% -0.61%
USD/AUD 0.723 0.010 +1.34% +1.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)