* Wheat rebounds from losses of 1.6 pct * Wheat under pressure from ample global supplies * Corn firms, soybeans gain after falls on Tuesday By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 2 U.S. wheat edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from losses of more than 1.5 percent in the previous session, although gains were checked by excess supplies. Corn rose, snapping a four-session losing streak. Soybeans also gained, despite ample global supplies. Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) most active wheat futures rose 0.2 percent to $4.46-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Tuesday, when prices also hit their lowest since June 2010. "The overall fall in the market doesn't require a lot of explanation in our view. Too much wheat still sits at origin for the market to yet stabilise," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Expectations of ample global stocks were strengthened when the U.S Department of Agriculture said crop condition ratings in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, improved last month. While ratings fell in several other states, winter wheat was also in better shape than a year ago in Oklahoma and Montana, the No.3 and No.4 winter wheat states last year. With increased U.S. production as one pillar of large global supplies, end-stocks for 2015/16 are projected to reach an all-time high, the USDA has said, while U.S. wheat exports are forecast at a 44-year low. The most active corn futures contract rose 0.4 percent to $3.57 a bushel, having ended down 0.4 percent in the last session after hitting a six-week low. Commerzbank said in a market update that demand for U.S. corn looked set to fall short of supply in the coming 2016/17 crop year and the stocks-to-use ratio could climb to its highest level in 11 years. The most active soybeans futures climbed 0.3 percent to $8.60-1/4 a bushel. They closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday when prices marked a low of $8.57 a bushel - their weakest since Jan. 6. Grains prices at 0313 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 446.75 0.75 +0.17% -1.43% 471.67 25 CBOT corn 357.00 1.25 +0.35% +0.00% 368.95 30 CBOT soy 860.25 2.25 +0.26% -0.09% 878.26 28 CBOT rice $10.69 $0.04 +0.38% -0.88% $11.17 33 WTI crude $34.08 -$0.32 -0.93% +0.98% $31.00 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 $0.000 -0.01% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.722 0.005 +0.67% +1.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)