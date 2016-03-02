* Wheat rebounds from losses of 1.6 pct
* Wheat under pressure from ample global supplies
* Corn firms, soybeans gain after falls on Tuesday
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 2 U.S. wheat edged higher on
Wednesday, rebounding from losses of more than 1.5 percent in
the previous session, although gains were checked by excess
supplies.
Corn rose, snapping a four-session losing streak. Soybeans
also gained, despite ample global supplies.
Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) most active wheat futures
rose 0.2 percent to $4.46-3/4 a bushel, having closed down
1.6 percent on Tuesday, when prices also hit their lowest since
June 2010.
"The overall fall in the market doesn't require a lot of
explanation in our view. Too much wheat still sits at origin for
the market to yet stabilise," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Expectations of ample global stocks were strengthened when
the U.S Department of Agriculture said crop condition ratings in
Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, improved last month.
While ratings fell in several other states, winter wheat was
also in better shape than a year ago in Oklahoma and Montana,
the No.3 and No.4 winter wheat states last year.
With increased U.S. production as one pillar of large global
supplies, end-stocks for 2015/16 are projected to reach an
all-time high, the USDA has said, while U.S. wheat exports are
forecast at a 44-year low.
The most active corn futures contract rose 0.4 percent
to $3.57 a bushel, having ended down 0.4 percent in the last
session after hitting a six-week low.
Commerzbank said in a market update that demand for U.S.
corn looked set to fall short of supply in the coming 2016/17
crop year and the stocks-to-use ratio could climb to its highest
level in 11 years.
The most active soybeans futures climbed 0.3 percent
to $8.60-1/4 a bushel. They closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday
when prices marked a low of $8.57 a bushel - their weakest since
Jan. 6.
Grains prices at 0313 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 446.75 0.75 +0.17% -1.43% 471.67 25
CBOT corn 357.00 1.25 +0.35% +0.00% 368.95 30
CBOT soy 860.25 2.25 +0.26% -0.09% 878.26 28
CBOT rice $10.69 $0.04 +0.38% -0.88% $11.17 33
WTI crude $34.08 -$0.32 -0.93% +0.98% $31.00 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.086 $0.000 -0.01% -0.07%
USD/AUD 0.722 0.005 +0.67% +1.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)