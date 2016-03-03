SYDNEY, March 3 U.S. wheat futures were mostly
unchanged on Thursday, but not far from a 5-1/2-year low touched
in the previous session as ample global supplies kept a lid on
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade was steady at $4.50-1/4 a bushel, close to
a low of $4.42-1/2 hit on Wednesday. Prices had, however, ended
the previous session with a near 1 percent gain.
* The most active soybeans futures rose 0.17 percent
to $8.63 a bushel, having firmed 0.41 percent on Wednesday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.14 percent to
$3.55-3/4, having gained 0.14 percent in the previous session.
* Wheat is drawing some support from concerns over dry
conditions emerging in the southern fringes of the U.S. Plains,
although ample global supplies continue to drag on prices.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reported
U.S. soyoil stocks at the end of January at 2.11 billion lbs,
more than some analysts expected.
* The South African government has estimated its maize crop
at 7.2 million tonnes, but the country's largest grain producer
group said it expected the forecast to be lowered.
MARKET NEWS
* The Australian dollar started trade in Asia on Thursday
near its 2016 peak, having soared on the back of surprisingly
strong local data just as the greenback, euro and yen settled
into a holding pattern.
* Oil prices edged up on Thursday as sentiment spread that a
20-month long market rout may have come to an end as production
slows amid strong demand.
* Energy and bank stocks led Wall Street higher on
Wednesday, adding to a rally in the previous session, after
strong jobs data dispelled concerns over the health of the U.S.
economy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI Feb
0850 France Markit services PMI Feb
0855 Germany Markit services PMI Feb
0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Feb
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Jan
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Feb
Grains prices at 0225 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 450.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.95% 470.79 35
CBOT corn 355.75 -0.50 -0.14% +0.00% 368.33 30
CBOT soy 863.00 1.50 +0.17% +0.58% 877.72 31
CBOT rice $10.65 $0.13 +1.24% -0.05% $11.15 30
WTI crude $34.71 $0.05 +0.14% +0.90% $31.29 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.001 +0.07% +0.09%
USD/AUD 0.731 0.002 +0.29% +1.95%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)