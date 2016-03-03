SYDNEY, March 3 U.S. wheat futures were mostly unchanged on Thursday, but not far from a 5-1/2-year low touched in the previous session as ample global supplies kept a lid on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was steady at $4.50-1/4 a bushel, close to a low of $4.42-1/2 hit on Wednesday. Prices had, however, ended the previous session with a near 1 percent gain. * The most active soybeans futures rose 0.17 percent to $8.63 a bushel, having firmed 0.41 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.14 percent to $3.55-3/4, having gained 0.14 percent in the previous session. * Wheat is drawing some support from concerns over dry conditions emerging in the southern fringes of the U.S. Plains, although ample global supplies continue to drag on prices. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reported U.S. soyoil stocks at the end of January at 2.11 billion lbs, more than some analysts expected. * The South African government has estimated its maize crop at 7.2 million tonnes, but the country's largest grain producer group said it expected the forecast to be lowered. MARKET NEWS * The Australian dollar started trade in Asia on Thursday near its 2016 peak, having soared on the back of surprisingly strong local data just as the greenback, euro and yen settled into a holding pattern. * Oil prices edged up on Thursday as sentiment spread that a 20-month long market rout may have come to an end as production slows amid strong demand. * Energy and bank stocks led Wall Street higher on Wednesday, adding to a rally in the previous session, after strong jobs data dispelled concerns over the health of the U.S. economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Feb 0850 France Markit services PMI Feb 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Feb 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Feb 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Jan 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Feb Grains prices at 0225 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 450.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.95% 470.79 35 CBOT corn 355.75 -0.50 -0.14% +0.00% 368.33 30 CBOT soy 863.00 1.50 +0.17% +0.58% 877.72 31 CBOT rice $10.65 $0.13 +1.24% -0.05% $11.15 30 WTI crude $34.71 $0.05 +0.14% +0.90% $31.29 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.001 +0.07% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.731 0.002 +0.29% +1.95% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)