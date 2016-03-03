* Wheat extends gains into second session * Corn falls, giving back gains from Wednesday * Soybeans little changed By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 3 U.S. wheat edged higher on Thursday as the grain drew some short-covering support, but prices continued to linger near the lowest since June 2010 amid silo-busting global supplies. Corn fell, retreating after posting its first gain in five sessions, while soybeans were little changed. The most active Chicago Board of Trade wheat contract edged up 0.1 percent at $4.50-3/4 a bushel, close to a low of $4.42-1/2 hit on Wednesday. Prices rose nearly 1 percent in the previous session. Analysts said that despite edging higher for two consecutive sessions, fundamentals remain very bearish. "The fundamentals have not changed, there is still a lot of wheat around," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Analysts noted some concerns over dry conditions emerging in the southern fringes of the U.S. Plains, although ample global supplies continue to drag on prices. Despite the concerns, U.S. production may hit record levels, one pillar of large global supplies that is expected to drive end-stocks for 2015/16 to an all-time high, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The most active soybeans futures was little changed at $8.62 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday. The USDA on Tuesday reported U.S. soyoil stocks at the end of January at 2.11 billion lbs, more than some analysts expected. The most active corn futures fell 0.14 percent to $3.55-3/4, having gained 0.14 percent in the previous session. The South African government has estimated its maize crop at 7.2 million tonnes, but the country's largest grain producer group said it expected the forecast to be lowered. Grains prices at 0422 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 450.75 0.50 +0.11% +1.07% 470.81 35 CBOT corn 355.75 -0.50 -0.14% +0.00% 368.33 30 CBOT soy 862.00 0.50 +0.06% +0.47% 877.68 31 CBOT rice $10.65 $0.13 +1.24% -0.05% $11.15 30 WTI crude $34.72 $0.06 +0.17% +0.93% $31.29 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.06% USD/AUD 0.730 0.001 +0.08% +1.74% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)