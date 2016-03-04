SYDNEY, March 4 U.S. wheat edged higher as
concerns over dry weather in key producing regions of the United
States was set to drive the grain to its biggest weekly gain in
three months.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade up nearly 2 percent for the week, on course
to post the biggest gain since December 4.
* Wheat hit a six-week top of $4.62 a bushel on Thursday.
* The most active soybean futures up 0.4 percent for
the week, recouping a quarter of the losses from the previous
week.
* The most active corn futures down more than 0.5
percent for the week, the second straight weekly loss.
* Wheat draws support on concerns about dry conditions in
the southern Plains.
* The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, released on Thursday by a
consortium of climatologists, showed that 21 percent of
Oklahoma, the No. 3 winter wheat state last year, was
"abnormally dry," up from 1 percent a week ago.
* Forecasts called for only limited rains in the next two
weeks.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting weekly export
sales of U.S. old-crop corn at nearly 1.1 million tonnes, the
most in a month.
MARKET NEWS
* The Australian dollar started trade in Asia on Thursday
near its 2016 peak, having soared on the back of surprisingly
strong local data just as the greenback, euro and yen settled
into a holding pattern.
* U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday,
buoyed by renewed optimism prices may have bottomed out after
official data showed U.S. oil production fell to its lowest
level since November 2014.
* Wall Street moved higher on Thursday, adding momentum to a
recent recovery as the energy and financial sectors emerged into
positive territory for the year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb
1330 U.S. International trade Jan
Grains prices at 0212 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 460.25 0.50 +0.11% +2.22% 470.33 53
CBOT corn 357.00 0.50 +0.14% +0.21% 367.85 31
CBOT soy 867.00 3.25 +0.38% +0.64% 877.14 44
CBOT rice $10.51 $0.00 +0.00% -1.36% $11.14 32
WTI crude $34.70 $0.13 +0.38% +0.12% $31.46 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.001 -0.14% +0.68%
USD/AUD 0.735 0.000 +0.05% +0.82%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)