SYDNEY, March 4 U.S. wheat edged higher as concerns over dry weather in key producing regions of the United States was set to drive the grain to its biggest weekly gain in three months. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade up nearly 2 percent for the week, on course to post the biggest gain since December 4. * Wheat hit a six-week top of $4.62 a bushel on Thursday. * The most active soybean futures up 0.4 percent for the week, recouping a quarter of the losses from the previous week. * The most active corn futures down more than 0.5 percent for the week, the second straight weekly loss. * Wheat draws support on concerns about dry conditions in the southern Plains. * The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, released on Thursday by a consortium of climatologists, showed that 21 percent of Oklahoma, the No. 3 winter wheat state last year, was "abnormally dry," up from 1 percent a week ago. * Forecasts called for only limited rains in the next two weeks. * U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting weekly export sales of U.S. old-crop corn at nearly 1.1 million tonnes, the most in a month. MARKET NEWS * The Australian dollar started trade in Asia on Thursday near its 2016 peak, having soared on the back of surprisingly strong local data just as the greenback, euro and yen settled into a holding pattern. * U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday, buoyed by renewed optimism prices may have bottomed out after official data showed U.S. oil production fell to its lowest level since November 2014. * Wall Street moved higher on Thursday, adding momentum to a recent recovery as the energy and financial sectors emerged into positive territory for the year. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Feb 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Feb 1330 U.S. International trade Jan Grains prices at 0212 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 460.25 0.50 +0.11% +2.22% 470.33 53 CBOT corn 357.00 0.50 +0.14% +0.21% 367.85 31 CBOT soy 867.00 3.25 +0.38% +0.64% 877.14 44 CBOT rice $10.51 $0.00 +0.00% -1.36% $11.14 32 WTI crude $34.70 $0.13 +0.38% +0.12% $31.46 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.001 -0.14% +0.68% USD/AUD 0.735 0.000 +0.05% +0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)