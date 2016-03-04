* Wheat eyes biggest weekly gain since early December
* Dryness in U.S. Plains, outlook for lower Ukraine output
* Soybeans supported by higher Chinese demand
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 4 Chicago wheat rose for a
third straight session on Friday, with the market set for its
biggest weekly gain since early December on concerns over dry
weather in parts of the U.S. Plains.
Soybeans rose to a one-week high on support from strong
demand from top importer China, while corn edged higher although
the market is on track for a second week of declines amid
plentiful supplies.
The most-active wheat futures contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade is up 1.9 this week, on course to post its
biggest such gain since Dec. 4. The market hit a six-session top
of $4.62 a bushel on Thursday.
Soybean futures are up 0.5 percent this week after
declining 1.7 percent in the previous week. Corn is down
0.7 percent, its second straight weekly loss.
"The U.S. Southern Plains are too dry for these unseasonably
warm temperatures," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"And weather forecasters do not expect much relief in the
next week or so."
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, released on Thursday by a
consortium of climatologists, showed that 21 percent of
Oklahoma, the No. 3 winter wheat state last year, was
"abnormally dry", up from 1 percent a week ago.
Forecasts called for only limited rains in the next two
weeks.
A storm next week will miss the driest areas of the Plains
and instead soak soft red winter wheat areas of the southern
Midwest and the Delta, the firm said, causing "localized
flooding".
In more bullish news for the wheat market, Ukraine's 2016/17
harvest is expected to drop by about 20 percent from a year ago
to 19-20 million tonnes as dry weather at the time of planting
takes a toll on yields, an agricultural broker said on Thursday.
Soybeans are being underpinned by expectations of strong
demand from China.
China's soybean imports are forecast to climb 6 percent in
the year to September 2016 on higher demand for animal feed, a
senior industry official said earlier this week.
The country is expected to buy 83 million tonnes of soybeans
in 2015/16, up from 78.35 million tonnes a year ago, Wang Lin,
managing director of COFCO Futures said on Wednesday.
The corn market is struggling to rally despite the U.S.
Department of Agriculture reporting weekly export sales of U.S.
old-crop corn at nearly 1.1 million tonnes, the most in a month.
Prices at 0301 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 460.75 1.00 +0.22% +2.33% 470.35 53
CBOT corn 357.25 0.75 +0.21% +0.28% 367.86 31
CBOT soy 867.75 4.00 +0.46% +0.73% 877.17 44
CBOT rice $10.51 $0.00 +0.00% -1.36% $11.14 32
WTI crude $34.83 $0.26 +0.75% +0.49% $31.46 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.002 -0.17% +0.64%
USD/AUD 0.736 0.001 +0.14% +0.90%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)