SYDNEY, March 14 U.S. soybeans rose to hit a more than three-month high as expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies pushed gains into a ninth consecutive session. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $8.96-1/2 a bushel, near the session high of $8.96-3/4 a bushel - the highest since Dec. 7. Soybeans closed up 0.7 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures rose 0.3 percent to $3.66 a bushel, near the session high of 3.66-3/4 a bushel - the highest since Feb. 24. Corn gained 0.6 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.1 percent at $4.76-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Friday. * Soybeans draw support from strength in the Brazil real , which could boost demand for U.S. supplies. * Wheat under pressure from forecasts for record-large world wheat inventories, which pressed prices to multi-year lows early this month. * U.S. Department of Agriculture said Japan bought 170,800 tonnes of U.S. corn. A day earlier, the agency reported the largest weekly U.S. corn export sales since November. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Jan Grains prices at 0121 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.25 0.50 +0.11% -0.16% 467.17 69 CBOT corn 366.00 1.00 +0.27% +0.90% 365.45 64 CBOT soy 896.50 0.75 +0.08% +0.82% 878.46 77 CBOT rice $10.48 $0.15 +1.45% +1.30% $10.92 31 WTI crude $38.31 -$0.19 -0.49% +1.24% $32.64 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.115 $0.000 +0.04% -0.20% USD/AUD 0.757 0.001 +0.12% +1.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)