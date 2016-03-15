SYDNEY, March 15 U.S. soybeans fell on Tuesday, extending losses into a second session as prices edged down from a more than three-month low, although expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies put a floor under losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures contract on Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $8.94-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Monday after earlier hitting a top of $8.97 a bushel, the highest since Dec. 7, 2015. * The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.68 a bushel, having gained 1 percent in the previous session when prices hit $3.69-1/4 a bushel - the highest since Feb. 22. * The most active wheat futures was unchanged at $4.78-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Monday when prices hit a near six-week high of $4.79-1/4 a bushel. * Wheat draws support from concerns that dry weather in the U.S. Plains could damage crops that recently emerged from dormancy. * Soybeans have been bolstered by gains in Brazil's currency, the real, which make Brazilian soybeans more expensive on world markets and could boost competing U.S. export sales. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was steady in Asian trade on Tuesday, with the yen on deck as investors waited for the outcome of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting later in the session. * Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, coming off six day lows reached the session before, as concerns that a six-week market recovery has gone beyond the fundamentals of oversupply start to take hold. * Wall Street closed little changed in light trading on Monday as consumer discretionary gains countered losses in energy shares and investors laid low ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0430 Japan Industrial Output Rev, Jan 0745 French CPI Final MM Feb 0100 Eurozone Employment Q4 1230 U.S. PPI Final Demand MM Feb 1230 U.S. Retail Sales MM Feb 1255 U.S. Redbook MM 1400 U.S. Business Inventories MM Jan 1400 U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index March Japan Bank of Japan policy meeting Grains prices at 0123 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 478.75 0.00 +0.00% +0.63% 467.08 70 CBOT corn 368.00 -0.75 -0.20% +0.82% 365.27 71 CBOT soy 894.75 -1.00 -0.11% -0.11% 878.68 78 CBOT rice $10.45 $0.00 +0.00% +1.16% $10.89 31 WTI crude $37.29 $0.11 +0.30% -3.14% $32.79 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.000 +0.02% -0.39% USD/AUD 0.749 -0.003 -0.35% -1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)