* Soybeans fall from Monday's highest since early December
* Dry weather in Brazil, Argentina seen boosting harvest
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 15 U.S. soybeans lost ground on
Tuesday, dropping from their highest since early December as the
market came under pressure from forecasts of dry weather in
South America which will boost a harvest that is expected to
reap a near-record crop.
Corn slid from a three-week high while wheat fell from its
highest since early February.
"Good South American harvest progress is expected for the
next two weeks as much of Brazil and Argentina is forecast to
see a drier bias evolve," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in
Sydney.
Brazil is in the middle of harvesting a massive soybean crop
of about 100 million tonnes while Argentina is estimated to
produce close to 58 million tonnes.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
fell 0.3 percent to $8.93-1/2 a bushel by 0335 GMT after earlier
on Monday hitting an intra-day high of $8.97 a bushel, the
highest since Dec. 7.
Corn lost 0.3 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel, having
gained 1 percent in the previous session when prices hit
$3.69-1/4 a bushel - the most since Feb. 22.
Wheat gave up 0.1 percent to $4.78-1/4 a bushel,
having climbed to highest in more than five weeks at $4.79-1/2 a
bushel on Monday.
The gain in agricultural products has largely been driven by
short-covering by investors who held record net-short positions.
Strong U.S. exports added fuel to rallies in soybeans and
corn in recent sessions.
Wheat drew support from concerns that dry weather in the
U.S. Plains could damage crops that recently emerged from
dormancy.
There was additional support for soybeans from a
strengthening Brazil real, which make Brazilian soybeans
more expensive on world markets and could boost competing U.S.
export sales.
U.S. soybean processors likely slowed their crushing pace by
4.8 percent during February, due to weakening demand for soymeal
from overseas buyers, analysts and traders said.
Analysts were expecting the National Oilseed Processors
Association to report that its members crushed 139.942 million
bushels of soybeans in February, based on the average of
estimates given by six analysts.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 10,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also were net
buyers of 2,500 wheat contracts and were net even in soybeans,
they said.
Prices at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 478.25 -0.50 -0.10% +0.53% 467.07 70
CBOT corn 367.50 -1.25 -0.34% +0.68% 365.25 71
CBOT soy 893.50 -2.25 -0.25% -0.25% 878.64 78
CBOT rice $10.45 $0.00 +0.00% +1.16% $10.89 31
WTI crude $36.98 -$0.20 -0.54% -3.95% $32.78 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.000 +0.01% -0.40%
USD/AUD 0.749 -0.002 -0.29% -0.95%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)