SYDNEY, March 16 U.S. wheat futures fell for a second consecutive session on Wednesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said crop conditions improved last week, fuelling expectations of ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat future on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.16 percent to $4.76-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday. * The most active soybean futures were unchanged at $8.91-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.42 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures dropped 0.2 percent to $3.67-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * USDA reported that crop conditions for winter wheat in Kansas, the top production state for the grain, held steady at 56 percent good to excellent in the latest week. But that was up from 41 percent a year earlier. * Oklahoma hard red winter wheat was rated 67 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from a week ago and 27 percentage points from a year earlier. * Weather forecasts for South America pressured soybean prices. * Brazil is in the middle of harvesting a massive soybean crop of about 100 million, tonnes while Argentina is estimated to produce close to 58 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was in a holding pattern early on Wednesday as markets waited for fresh guidance from the Federal Reserve, while a disappointing fall in dairy prices knocked the New Zealand currency broadly lower. * Oil settled 2 percent lower on Tuesday as the market yielded to technical pressure and worries that U.S. crude stockpiles were still growing amid falling output and refinery maintenance. * Healthcare and materials stocks pulled Wall Street lower on Tuesday in a second straight day of quiet trading as investors cautiously awaited news from the Fed. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb 1230 U.S. Housing starts Feb 1230 U.S. Building permits Feb 1315 U.S. Industrial output Feb 1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases statement 1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference Grains prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.50 -0.75 -0.16% -0.47% 466.79 74 CBOT corn 367.75 -0.75 -0.20% -0.27% 364.96 72 CBOT soy 891.75 -0.25 -0.03% -0.45% 878.56 79 CBOT rice $10.37 $0.00 +0.00% +0.39% $10.89 54 WTI crude $36.90 $0.56 +1.54% -0.75% $32.99 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.110 $0.000 -0.04% +0.00% USD/AUD 0.746 0.000 -0.01% -0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)