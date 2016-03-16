SYDNEY, March 16 U.S. wheat futures fell for a
second consecutive session on Wednesday as the U.S. Department
of Agriculture said crop conditions improved last week, fuelling
expectations of ample global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat future on the Chicago Board of Trade
eased 0.16 percent to $4.76-1/2 a bushel, having closed
down 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active soybean futures were unchanged at
$8.91-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.42 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures dropped 0.2 percent to
$3.67-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous
session.
* USDA reported that crop conditions for winter wheat in
Kansas, the top production state for the grain, held steady at
56 percent good to excellent in the latest week. But that was up
from 41 percent a year earlier.
* Oklahoma hard red winter wheat was rated 67 percent good
to excellent, up 1 percentage point from a week ago and 27
percentage points from a year earlier.
* Weather forecasts for South America pressured soybean
prices.
* Brazil is in the middle of harvesting a massive soybean
crop of about 100 million, tonnes while Argentina is estimated
to produce close to 58 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was in a holding pattern early on Wednesday as
markets waited for fresh guidance from the Federal Reserve,
while a disappointing fall in dairy prices knocked the New
Zealand currency broadly lower.
* Oil settled 2 percent lower on Tuesday as the market
yielded to technical pressure and worries that U.S. crude
stockpiles were still growing amid falling output and refinery
maintenance.
* Healthcare and materials stocks pulled Wall Street lower
on Tuesday in a second straight day of quiet trading as
investors cautiously awaited news from the Fed.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb
1230 U.S. Housing starts Feb
1230 U.S. Building permits Feb
1315 U.S. Industrial output Feb
1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases statement
1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference
Grains prices at 0019 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 476.50 -0.75 -0.16% -0.47% 466.79 74
CBOT corn 367.75 -0.75 -0.20% -0.27% 364.96 72
CBOT soy 891.75 -0.25 -0.03% -0.45% 878.56 79
CBOT rice $10.37 $0.00 +0.00% +0.39% $10.89 54
WTI crude $36.90 $0.56 +1.54% -0.75% $32.99 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.110 $0.000 -0.04% +0.00%
USD/AUD 0.746 0.000 -0.01% -0.77%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)