* Wheat falls as U.S. crop rated better than last year
* Soybeans fall as dry weather aids LatAm harvest
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 16 Chicago wheat slid for a
second session on Wednesday as improved condition of the U.S.
winter crop raised hopes of another year of plentiful world
supplies, dragging the market further from a five-week high set
earlier this week.
Soybeans lost more ground with dry weather across South
America prompting farmers to rapidly harvest their huge crop.
The most-active wheat future on the Chicago Board of Trade
eased 0.3 percent to $4.75-3/4 a bushel by 0324 GMT.
Soybeans were down 0.4 percent to $8.88-1/4 a bushel
and corn dropped 0.3 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel.
"U.S. winter wheat crop seems to be in better shape as
reported by the USDA but we need to watch the weather going
forward which is forecast to be dry," said Kaname Gokon at the
Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that crop
conditions for winter wheat in Kansas, the top producing state
for the grain, held steady at 56 percent good to excellent in
the latest week, up from 41 percent a year earlier.
Oklahoma hard red winter wheat was rated 67 percent good to
excellent, up 1 percentage point from a week ago and 27
percentage points from a year earlier.
The southern U.S. Plains should stay drier than normal
through June, potentially stressing the region's hard red winter
wheat crop, an agricultural meteorologist said.
"Right now, central Nebraska, most of Kansas, northwestern
Oklahoma, far northwest Texas and eastern Colorado are very
dry," MDA Weather Services meteorologist Don Keeney told the
Reuters Global Ags Forum on Tuesday.
"I don't see any significant relief for them for quite a
while, as the long-range forecast has drier than normal
conditions there through April, May, and June."
Dry weather forecasts for South America pressured soybean
prices. Brazil is in the middle of harvesting a massive soybean
crop of about 100 million tonnes, while Argentina is estimated
to produce close to 58 million tonnes.
U.S. soybean processors slowed their pace of crushing by
less than expected last month, notching the third busiest
February on record, the National Oilseed Processors Association
said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)