* Wheat falls as U.S. crop rated better than last year

* Soybeans fall as dry weather aids LatAm harvest (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 16 Chicago wheat slid for a second session on Wednesday as improved condition of the U.S. winter crop raised hopes of another year of plentiful world supplies, dragging the market further from a five-week high set earlier this week.

Soybeans lost more ground with dry weather across South America prompting farmers to rapidly harvest their huge crop.

The most-active wheat future on the Chicago Board of Trade eased 0.3 percent to $4.75-3/4 a bushel by 0324 GMT.

Soybeans were down 0.4 percent to $8.88-1/4 a bushel and corn dropped 0.3 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel.

"U.S. winter wheat crop seems to be in better shape as reported by the USDA but we need to watch the weather going forward which is forecast to be dry," said Kaname Gokon at the Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that crop conditions for winter wheat in Kansas, the top producing state for the grain, held steady at 56 percent good to excellent in the latest week, up from 41 percent a year earlier.

Oklahoma hard red winter wheat was rated 67 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from a week ago and 27 percentage points from a year earlier.

The southern U.S. Plains should stay drier than normal through June, potentially stressing the region's hard red winter wheat crop, an agricultural meteorologist said.

"Right now, central Nebraska, most of Kansas, northwestern Oklahoma, far northwest Texas and eastern Colorado are very dry," MDA Weather Services meteorologist Don Keeney told the Reuters Global Ags Forum on Tuesday.

"I don't see any significant relief for them for quite a while, as the long-range forecast has drier than normal conditions there through April, May, and June."

Dry weather forecasts for South America pressured soybean prices. Brazil is in the middle of harvesting a massive soybean crop of about 100 million tonnes, while Argentina is estimated to produce close to 58 million tonnes.

U.S. soybean processors slowed their pace of crushing by less than expected last month, notching the third busiest February on record, the National Oilseed Processors Association said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)