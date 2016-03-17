SYDNEY, March 17 U.S. wheat rose on Thursday on a weaker dollar, rebounding from losses of nearly 1.5 percent in the previous session, but cloudy prospects for exports continued to loom over the market. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.32 percent to $4.72-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.36 percent on Wednesday when prices fell to a six-day low. * The most active corn futures were unchanged at $3.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous session. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.2 percent to $8.96-1/4 a bushel, after firming 0.28 percent on Wednesday. * Grain markets were supported by a weaker U.S. dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve statement said moderate economic growth and job gains would allow it to resume tightening monetary policy this year. A weak dollar makes U.S. supplies less expensive for overseas buyers. * Egypt, the world's top buyer of wheat, said it bought 240,000 tonnes in a tender from France, Romania and Ukraine. * U.S. supplies continue to remain uncompetitive into key export markets. * Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing late this week in much of the southern Plains, but not low enough to cause significant damage, meteorologists said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed losses in Asian trading on Thursday after declining sharply following the Fed's decision to halve its outlook for interest rate hikes to two from four by year-end. * U.S. oil futures rose more than 2 percent in early Asian trade on Thursday, adding to strong gains the previous session after the world's biggest suppliers firmed up plans to meet to discuss freezing output. * The S&P 500 closed at its highest level of the year on Wednesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jan 1200 Bank of England interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Mar 1400 U.S. Leading index Feb Grains prices at 0118 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.25 1.50 +0.32% -1.05% 466.06 64 CBOT corn 368.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.07% 364.72 78 CBOT soy 896.25 1.75 +0.20% +0.48% 879.08 86 CBOT rice $10.53 $0.04 +0.43% +1.54% $10.83 61 WTI crude $39.28 $0.82 +2.13% +8.09% $33.28 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.93% USD/AUD 0.761 0.006 +0.77% +2.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)