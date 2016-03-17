SYDNEY, March 17 U.S. wheat rose on Thursday on
a weaker dollar, rebounding from losses of nearly 1.5 percent in
the previous session, but cloudy prospects for exports continued
to loom over the market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade climbed 0.32 percent to $4.72-1/4 a bushel, having
closed down 1.36 percent on Wednesday when prices fell to a
six-day low.
* The most active corn futures were unchanged at
$3.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed little changed in the previous
session.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.2 percent to
$8.96-1/4 a bushel, after firming 0.28 percent on Wednesday.
* Grain markets were supported by a weaker U.S. dollar after
the U.S. Federal Reserve statement said moderate economic growth
and job gains would allow it to resume tightening monetary
policy this year. A weak dollar makes U.S. supplies less
expensive for overseas buyers.
* Egypt, the world's top buyer of wheat, said it bought
240,000 tonnes in a tender from France, Romania and Ukraine.
* U.S. supplies continue to remain uncompetitive into key
export markets.
* Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing late this
week in much of the southern Plains, but not low enough to cause
significant damage, meteorologists said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed losses in Asian trading on Thursday
after declining sharply following the Fed's decision to halve
its outlook for interest rate hikes to two from four by
year-end.
* U.S. oil futures rose more than 2 percent in early Asian
trade on Thursday, adding to strong gains the previous session
after the world's biggest suppliers firmed up plans to meet to
discuss freezing output.
* The S&P 500 closed at its highest level of the year on
Wednesday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jan
1200 Bank of England interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Mar
1400 U.S. Leading index Feb
Grains prices at 0118 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 472.25 1.50 +0.32% -1.05% 466.06 64
CBOT corn 368.25 0.00 +0.00% -0.07% 364.72 78
CBOT soy 896.25 1.75 +0.20% +0.48% 879.08 86
CBOT rice $10.53 $0.04 +0.43% +1.54% $10.83 61
WTI crude $39.28 $0.82 +2.13% +8.09% $33.28 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.93%
USD/AUD 0.761 0.006 +0.77% +2.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)