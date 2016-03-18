SYDNEY, March 18 U.S. wheat held steady on Friday, but was poised to record its biggest weekly fall in nearly three months as forecasts for more favourable weather across U.S. Plains eased any concerns about potential supply downgrades. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade is down nearly 3 percent for the week, in what would be its largest weekly fall in nearly three months. * The most active soybean futures is up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the third consecutive weekly gain. * The most active corn futures are up nearly 1 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to nearly 3 percent. * Weekly U.S. export sales data on Thursday showed total corn and soybean volumes above market expectations at 1.2 million tonnes, while wheat was within the range of estimates. * Wheat was under pressure as weather forecasts for key U.S. producing regions look more favourable than previously feared. MARKET NEWS * The yen stood within reach of a 17-month high against the dollar early on Friday, with the Federal Reserve's cautious stance towards hiking interest rates continuing to take a toll on the U.S. currency. * U.S. oil futures flirted with new highs for 2016 on Friday, adding to strong gains the previous session as optimism grew that major producers would strike a deal to freeze output, while a more benign interest rate environment also supported prices. * Wall St moved higher on Thursday, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average into positive territory for the year, as commodity prices rose on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar to boost shares in the energy and materials sectors. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Producer prices Feb 1000 Euro zone Labour costs Q4 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Mar Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 462.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.75% 465.11 48 CBOT corn 368.25 -0.25 -0.07% +0.00% 364.55 77 CBOT soy 899.50 1.75 +0.19% +0.56% 879.75 88 CBOT rice $10.55 $0.00 +0.00% +1.69% $10.83 62 WTI crude $40.17 -$0.03 -0.07% +4.45% $33.59 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.132 $0.000 +0.04% +0.88% USD/AUD 0.767 0.002 +0.24% +1.56% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)