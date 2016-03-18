* Wheat down almost 3 pct this week, most since late
December
* Soybeans eye third week of gains, weak dollar supports
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 18 U.S. wheat was little
changed on Friday, but set for its biggest weekly decline in
three months on an improved weather outlook for the hard red
winter crop across the U.S. Plains.
Soybeans were on track for a third week of gains,
underpinned by the U.S. dollar trading near its lowest level in
five months, which could boost demand for U.S. shipments.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract
is down nearly 3 percent this week, which would be its
largest weekly fall since the week ending Dec. 25.
Soybeans are up 0.6 percent, for a third week of
gains, while corn has climbed 1 percent, extending its
two-week gains to nearly 3 percent.
Wheat jumped to its highest in more than five weeks at
$4.79-1/2 on Monday on concerns over dryness in the U.S. Plains
but those gains were erased after weather forecasts turned
positive.
"It seems like prices couldn't sustain the rally as the long
term story is of ample supplies," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.
"You might get a little bit of rally on some weather issues
here and there but stocks are sufficient worldwide, not just in
the U.S."
The dollar held near a 17-month low struck overnight against
the yen on Friday as the Federal Reserve's less hawkish outlook
for U.S. interest rates weighed on the currency. The dollar
index fell to a five-month trough of 94.847, and was set
to end the week 1.5 percent lower.
Despite the dollar's drop U.S. wheat exporters continue to
face stiff competition from Europe and the Black Sea region.
Consultancy Strategie Grains increased its forecast of
European Union soft wheat exports this season, mainly due to
strong Polish shipments.
Weekly U.S. export sales data on Thursday showed total corn
and soybean volumes above market expectations at 1.2 million
tonnes, while wheat was within the range of estimates.
In a setback to additional demand for corn, India has
cancelled a tender to import 240,000 tonnes of corn, trade and
government sources said, hoping for a bigger-than-expected local
summer harvest and following uncertainty over the availability
of non-genetically modified corn.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 CBOT wheat
contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also were
net buyers of 5,000 soyoil contracts and 4,000 soybean
contracts, they said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)