By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, March 18 U.S. wheat was little changed on Friday, but set for its biggest weekly decline in three months on an improved weather outlook for the hard red winter crop across the U.S. Plains.

Soybeans were on track for a third week of gains, underpinned by the U.S. dollar trading near its lowest level in five months, which could boost demand for U.S. shipments.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active wheat contract is down nearly 3 percent this week, which would be its largest weekly fall since the week ending Dec. 25.

Soybeans are up 0.6 percent, for a third week of gains, while corn has climbed 1 percent, extending its two-week gains to nearly 3 percent.

Wheat jumped to its highest in more than five weeks at $4.79-1/2 on Monday on concerns over dryness in the U.S. Plains but those gains were erased after weather forecasts turned positive.

"It seems like prices couldn't sustain the rally as the long term story is of ample supplies," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank.

"You might get a little bit of rally on some weather issues here and there but stocks are sufficient worldwide, not just in the U.S."

The dollar held near a 17-month low struck overnight against the yen on Friday as the Federal Reserve's less hawkish outlook for U.S. interest rates weighed on the currency. The dollar index fell to a five-month trough of 94.847, and was set to end the week 1.5 percent lower.

Despite the dollar's drop U.S. wheat exporters continue to face stiff competition from Europe and the Black Sea region.

Consultancy Strategie Grains increased its forecast of European Union soft wheat exports this season, mainly due to strong Polish shipments.

Weekly U.S. export sales data on Thursday showed total corn and soybean volumes above market expectations at 1.2 million tonnes, while wheat was within the range of estimates.

In a setback to additional demand for corn, India has cancelled a tender to import 240,000 tonnes of corn, trade and government sources said, hoping for a bigger-than-expected local summer harvest and following uncertainty over the availability of non-genetically modified corn.

Commodity funds sold an estimated net 5,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds also were net buyers of 5,000 soyoil contracts and 4,000 soybean contracts, they said. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)