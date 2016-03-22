SYDNEY, March 22 U.S. wheat futures rose for a
third consecutive session on Tuesday, drawing support from
concerns of potential widespread yield losses after extreme cold
weather struck the U.S. Plains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade climbed 0.43 percent to $4.68-1/2 a bushel, after
closing up 0.76 percent on Monday.
* The most active soybean futures were unchanged at
$9.02 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent the day before.
* The most active corn futures were steady at
$3.69-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.68 percent in the previous
session.
* Wheat prices in western European markets were little
changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival
exporters kept a lid on the market.
* Wheat has been drawing support as extreme cold weather
threatens to curb yields in parts of the Southern U.S. Plains.
* As much as 20 percent of the wheat crop was significantly
damaged by freezing temperatures over the weekend in
southwestern Kansas and western Oklahoma, INTL FCStone said in a
note to clients.
* U.S. data on Friday showed speculative investors dumping
big volumes of their short, or bearish, bets on the commodities.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held firm early on Tuesday, having extended its
rebound for a second session after two Federal Reserve officials
supported the case for a hike in interest rates sooner rather
than later.
* Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to
gains from the previous session after data showed U.S. crude
inventories fell for the first time since January and as
commodity prices broadly strengthened.
* Wall Street closed little changed on Monday as investors
searched for fresh catalysts and showed concerns about
fully-extended share prices after a five-week rally.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Mar
0830 Germany Markit service flash PMI Mar
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Mar
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Mar
0900 Euro zone Markit service flash PMI Mar
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan
Grains prices at 0132 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 468.50 2.00 +0.43% +1.19% 464.88 57
CBOT corn 369.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.68% 364.54 72
CBOT soy 902.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.50% 881.72 88
CBOT rice $10.30 -$0.08 -0.77% -1.48% $10.74 44
WTI crude $41.48 -$0.04 -0.10% +5.17% $34.26 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.000 +0.03% -0.22%
USD/AUD 0.757 0.000 -0.05% -0.36%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)