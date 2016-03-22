SYDNEY, March 22 U.S. wheat futures rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, drawing support from concerns of potential widespread yield losses after extreme cold weather struck the U.S. Plains. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.43 percent to $4.68-1/2 a bushel, after closing up 0.76 percent on Monday. * The most active soybean futures were unchanged at $9.02 a bushel, having firmed 0.5 percent the day before. * The most active corn futures were steady at $3.69-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.68 percent in the previous session. * Wheat prices in western European markets were little changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival exporters kept a lid on the market. * Wheat has been drawing support as extreme cold weather threatens to curb yields in parts of the Southern U.S. Plains. * As much as 20 percent of the wheat crop was significantly damaged by freezing temperatures over the weekend in southwestern Kansas and western Oklahoma, INTL FCStone said in a note to clients. * U.S. data on Friday showed speculative investors dumping big volumes of their short, or bearish, bets on the commodities. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held firm early on Tuesday, having extended its rebound for a second session after two Federal Reserve officials supported the case for a hike in interest rates sooner rather than later. * Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to gains from the previous session after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time since January and as commodity prices broadly strengthened. * Wall Street closed little changed on Monday as investors searched for fresh catalysts and showed concerns about fully-extended share prices after a five-week rally. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Mar 0830 Germany Markit service flash PMI Mar 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Mar 0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Mar 0900 Euro zone Markit service flash PMI Mar 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Mar 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 468.50 2.00 +0.43% +1.19% 464.88 57 CBOT corn 369.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.68% 364.54 72 CBOT soy 902.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.50% 881.72 88 CBOT rice $10.30 -$0.08 -0.77% -1.48% $10.74 44 WTI crude $41.48 -$0.04 -0.10% +5.17% $34.26 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.124 $0.000 +0.03% -0.22% USD/AUD 0.757 0.000 -0.05% -0.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)