* Chicago wheat up 1.6 pct in three sessions of gains * Weekend cold snap may have damaged hard red winter wheat * Gains in U.S. wheat capped by lack of demand (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 22 Chicago wheat futures rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday, gaining for a third consecutive session on expectations that extremely cold weather over the weekend in parts of the southern U.S. Plains will have damaged the winter crop. The soybean market edged higher, rising for four out of five sessions to its highest since early December as rains were likely to disrupt harvesting in Brazil. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract had climbed 0.8 percent to $4.70 a bushel by 0300 GMT, taking its gains in three days to 1.6 percent. Soybean futures added as much as 0.6 percent to $9.06 a bushel, their highest since Dec. 7, while corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.69-3/4 a bushel. "There are concerns over cold weather - the hard red winter wheat crop could have suffered some damage over the weekend," said Kaname Gokon at the Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "But export business for U.S. wheat is slow, prices are unlikely to rally much." A cold snap this weekend likely hurt hard red winter wheat in a portion of the southern U.S. Plains, but the extent of any damage will not be known for several days or more, meteorologists and crop experts said on Monday. Temperatures dropped into the teens Fahrenheit (minus 10.5 to minus 7.2 Celsius) in portions of the Plains for several hours on Saturday and Sunday, colder than forecasters had expected. As much as 20 percent of the wheat crop was significantly damaged by freezing temperatures over the weekend in southwestern Kansas and western Oklahoma, INTL FCStone said in a note to clients. Still, lack of demand for expensive U.S. wheat and forecasts of crop-friendly weather in other key exporting nations kept a lid on the market. For soybeans, rain in parts of Brazil could disrupt harvest of a near record crop which has been estimated around 100 million tonnes. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 6,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 5,000 corn and 4,000 wheat contracts, they said. Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 470.00 3.50 +0.75% +1.62% 464.95 60 CBOT corn 369.75 0.25 +0.07% +0.34% 364.48 72 CBOT soy 905.00 3.00 +0.33% +0.81% 880.72 89 CBOT rice 10.32 -$0.05 -0.53% -2.13% $10.76 45 WTI crude 41.47 -$0.05 -0.12% +5.15% $34.26 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.124 -$0.002 -0.20% -0.65% USD/AUD 0.7585 -0.001 -0.18% -0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)