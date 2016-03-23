SYDNEY, March 23 U.S. wheat futures edged higher
for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, drawing support
from concerns about potential yield losses due to cold weather
across key growing regions of the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 0.1 percent to $4.67-1/4 a bushel, having
closed marginally higher on Tuesday.
* The most active soybean futures was little changed
at $9.09-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.9 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to
$3.69-3/4, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 31 will
release annual U.S. acreage forecasts and quarterly grain
stocks. The reports could inject volatility into markets that
have traded in relatively narrow ranges amid record-large global
grain stocks.
* The strongest Brazilian real since August also made
U.S. soybeans more competitive in global markets even as
Brazil's harvest of a record-large crop advanced.
* Wheat prices were underpinned by freezing temperatures
over the weekend in the Plains growing region, where developing
plants likely were damaged, potentially reducing yields at the
summer harvest. The scale of the damage likely will be unknown
for weeks.
* Colder-than-normal weather was predicted during the next
11 to 15 days in the southern Plains, according to the Commodity
Weather Group. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday
said wheat crop conditions improved in top growing state Kansas
and declined in Oklahoma and Texas.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged down on Wednesday as Asian investors
reacted to overnight news of attacks in Brussels, though hawkish
comments from another U.S. Federal Reserve official underpinned
the U.S. currency.
* Brent oil prices settled steady on Tuesday after the
deadly blasts in Brussels while U.S. crude futures fell, then
extended losses in post-settlement trade on industry data
showing bigger than expected builds in domestic inventory.
* Wall Street closed slightly lower on Tuesday, inching back
from an initial selloff that followed deadly attacks in
Brussels, as declines in consumer and telecom stocks offset a
jump in healthcare shares.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1400 U.S. New home sales Feb
Grains prices at 0053 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 467.25 0.50 +0.11% +0.16% 464.87 54
CBOT corn 369.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.07% 364.68 69
CBOT soy 909.75 -0.50 -0.05% +0.86% 883.33 85
CBOT rice $10.43 $0.03 +0.24% +0.53% $10.72 53
WTI crude $41.08 -$0.37 -0.89% +2.93% $34.70 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.000 -0.02% -0.24%
USD/AUD 0.763 0.001 +0.10% +0.70%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)