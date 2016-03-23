SYDNEY, March 23 U.S. wheat futures edged higher for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, drawing support from concerns about potential yield losses due to cold weather across key growing regions of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $4.67-1/4 a bushel, having closed marginally higher on Tuesday. * The most active soybean futures was little changed at $9.09-3/4 a bushel after closing up 0.9 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.69-3/4, having gained 0.1 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 31 will release annual U.S. acreage forecasts and quarterly grain stocks. The reports could inject volatility into markets that have traded in relatively narrow ranges amid record-large global grain stocks. * The strongest Brazilian real since August also made U.S. soybeans more competitive in global markets even as Brazil's harvest of a record-large crop advanced. * Wheat prices were underpinned by freezing temperatures over the weekend in the Plains growing region, where developing plants likely were damaged, potentially reducing yields at the summer harvest. The scale of the damage likely will be unknown for weeks. * Colder-than-normal weather was predicted during the next 11 to 15 days in the southern Plains, according to the Commodity Weather Group. The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday said wheat crop conditions improved in top growing state Kansas and declined in Oklahoma and Texas. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged down on Wednesday as Asian investors reacted to overnight news of attacks in Brussels, though hawkish comments from another U.S. Federal Reserve official underpinned the U.S. currency. * Brent oil prices settled steady on Tuesday after the deadly blasts in Brussels while U.S. crude futures fell, then extended losses in post-settlement trade on industry data showing bigger than expected builds in domestic inventory. * Wall Street closed slightly lower on Tuesday, inching back from an initial selloff that followed deadly attacks in Brussels, as declines in consumer and telecom stocks offset a jump in healthcare shares. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1400 U.S. New home sales Feb Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 467.25 0.50 +0.11% +0.16% 464.87 54 CBOT corn 369.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.07% 364.68 69 CBOT soy 909.75 -0.50 -0.05% +0.86% 883.33 85 CBOT rice $10.43 $0.03 +0.24% +0.53% $10.72 53 WTI crude $41.08 -$0.37 -0.89% +2.93% $34.70 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.000 -0.02% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.763 0.001 +0.10% +0.70% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)