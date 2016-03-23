* Wheat prices underpinned by concerns over U.S. crop losses
* Soybeans rise for 3rd session, near highest since mid Oct
(Adds details, quote)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 23 Chicago wheat futures edged
higher on Wednesday with prices underpinned by concerns over
potential yield losses following an extremely cold weekend in
parts of the U.S. Plains.
Soybeans rose for a third consecutive session to hover
around their highest since mid-October on fund buying ahead of
the U.S. government's acreage report next week.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract rose
0.1 percent to $4.67 a bushel by 0327 GMT and corn was
unchanged at $3.70 a bushel.
Soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $9.11 a bushel, close
to last session's peak of $9.14 a bushel, the highest since
October 15.
"The market continues to debate just how much impact the
weekend cold had on the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop," said
Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia in Sydney.
"The region remains on the dry side. Weather forecasters
continue to expect little change to that pattern."
Wheat prices were supported by freezing temperatures over
the weekend in the Plains growing region, where developing
plants likely were damaged, potentially reducing yields. The
scale of the damage likely will be unknown for weeks.
Colder-than-normal weather was predicted during the next 11
to 15 days in the southern Plains, according to the Commodity
Weather Group.
In other news in the wheat market, Russian export prices
rose slightly last week as the rouble strengthened against the
dollar.
The recent rise in the rouble is making wheat from Russia, a
major global exporter to North Africa and the Middle East, less
competitive with supplies from rivals such as France, Romania
and Ukraine.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on March 31 will
release its annual U.S. acreage forecasts and quarterly grain
stocks. The reports could inject volatility into markets that
have traded in relatively narrow ranges amid record-large global
grain stocks.
The strongest Brazilian real since August also made
U.S. soybeans more competitive in global markets even as
Brazil's harvest of a record-large crop advanced.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 10,000 CBOT soybean
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also
net buyers of 4,000 soymeal and 4,000 soyoil contracts, they
said.
Soybeans also drew support from the latest USDA report from
its attache in China. The report projects that China will import
a record 84.5 million tonnes of soybeans for the 2016/2017 crop
year, up from and estimated 82 million tonnes for the 2015/2016
crop year.
Grains prices at 0327 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 467.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.11% 464.86 54
CBOT corn 370.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.14% 364.69 76
CBOT soy 911.00 0.75 +0.08% +1.00% 883.37 90
CBOT rice 10.45 $0.04 +0.38% +0.67% $10.72 54
WTI crude 41.05 -$0.40 -0.97% +2.86% $34.70 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.000 -0.02% -0.24%
USD/AUD 0.7630 0.001 +0.12% +0.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)