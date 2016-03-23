* Wheat prices underpinned by concerns over U.S. crop losses * Soybeans rise for 3rd session, near highest since mid Oct (Adds details, quote) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 23 Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday with prices underpinned by concerns over potential yield losses following an extremely cold weekend in parts of the U.S. Plains. Soybeans rose for a third consecutive session to hover around their highest since mid-October on fund buying ahead of the U.S. government's acreage report next week. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract rose 0.1 percent to $4.67 a bushel by 0327 GMT and corn was unchanged at $3.70 a bushel. Soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $9.11 a bushel, close to last session's peak of $9.14 a bushel, the highest since October 15. "The market continues to debate just how much impact the weekend cold had on the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "The region remains on the dry side. Weather forecasters continue to expect little change to that pattern." Wheat prices were supported by freezing temperatures over the weekend in the Plains growing region, where developing plants likely were damaged, potentially reducing yields. The scale of the damage likely will be unknown for weeks. Colder-than-normal weather was predicted during the next 11 to 15 days in the southern Plains, according to the Commodity Weather Group. In other news in the wheat market, Russian export prices rose slightly last week as the rouble strengthened against the dollar. The recent rise in the rouble is making wheat from Russia, a major global exporter to North Africa and the Middle East, less competitive with supplies from rivals such as France, Romania and Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on March 31 will release its annual U.S. acreage forecasts and quarterly grain stocks. The reports could inject volatility into markets that have traded in relatively narrow ranges amid record-large global grain stocks. The strongest Brazilian real since August also made U.S. soybeans more competitive in global markets even as Brazil's harvest of a record-large crop advanced. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 10,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 4,000 soymeal and 4,000 soyoil contracts, they said. Soybeans also drew support from the latest USDA report from its attache in China. The report projects that China will import a record 84.5 million tonnes of soybeans for the 2016/2017 crop year, up from and estimated 82 million tonnes for the 2015/2016 crop year. Grains prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 467.00 0.25 +0.05% +0.11% 464.86 54 CBOT corn 370.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.14% 364.69 76 CBOT soy 911.00 0.75 +0.08% +1.00% 883.37 90 CBOT rice 10.45 $0.04 +0.38% +0.67% $10.72 54 WTI crude 41.05 -$0.40 -0.97% +2.86% $34.70 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 $0.000 -0.02% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.7630 0.001 +0.12% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)