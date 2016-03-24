(Corrects in 1st and 2nd paragraph to show wheat nearly unchanged for the week, not the biggest weekly fall in three months) SYDNEY, March 24 U.S. wheat held steady on Thursday amid muted trading ahead of a holiday weekend as poor export prospects offset lingering concerns about potential yield losses as a result of extreme cold weather across key U.S. producing regions. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was nearly unchanged for the week, after posting the biggest one-week loss in three months one week earlier. * The most active soybean futures were up nearly 1 percent for the week, their fourth consecutive weekly gain. * The most active corn futures were up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the third straight weekly rise. * Concerns that bitter cold temperatures damaged young wheat plants in dry parts of the southern U.S. Plains propelled prices higher in recent days, but U.S. wheat and corn have lost favour in export markets due to cheaper supplies on offer in South America and the Black Sea region. * Snowfall and rains in parts of the Plains were seen as beneficial for developing wheat plants and also provided subsoil moisture for upcoming corn plantings in states such as Nebraska. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose to a one-week high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials talked up the likelihood of more interest rates later this year, perhaps as early as April. * Oil prices tumbled 4 percent on Wednesday, with U.S crude settling below the key $40 per barrel mark after a sixth straight week of record highs in stockpiles that traders warned could cut short the market's two-month long rally. * Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday as oil and materials share prices dropped while investors remained cautious a day after deadly bombing attacks in Belgium. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Apr 0700 Germany Import prices Feb 0745 France Business climate Mar 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Feb 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 463.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.80% 464.50 46 CBOT corn 368.75 0.25 +0.07% -10.82% 410.39 62 CBOT soy 905.50 0.25 +0.03% -0.52% 884.40 73 CBOT rice $10.28 -$0.03 -0.24% -0.92% $10.71 43 WTI crude $39.60 -$0.19 -0.48% -4.46% $35.06 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 -0.04% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.750 -0.002 -0.32% -1.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)