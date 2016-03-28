MANILA, March 28 U.S. soybean futures extended
gains on Monday, trading near their highest since October, after
data showed the largest weekly U.S. soymeal sales in about 13
years.
Wheat also edged higher, while corn was unchanged as trading
resumed after the Good Friday holiday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active soybean contract, for May delivery, on the
Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3 percent at $9.13 a
bushel by 0123 GMT. That was near the $9.14 high reached on
Thursday, the strongest level for the contract since Oct. 15.
* Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed
old-crop weekly export sales of 468,710 tonnes, the biggest
since October 2003.
* U.S. corn export sales at 803,200 tonnes were below
analyst estimates while soybean and wheat exports were largely
in line with expectations.
* Cold weather likely damaged some developing wheat plants
in dry portions of the southwestern Great Plains, potentially
reducing yields at the summer harvest.
* CBOT wheat gained 0.6 percent to $4.65-3/4 a bushel
and corn was steady at $3.70.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nudged up against the euro and yen after
rebounding last week following comments from Federal Reserve
officials on the prospect of possible rate hikes.
* Asian stocks edged higher after fairly strong consumer
spending led to an upward revision in U.S. economic growth in
the fourth quarter, helping to underpin investor sentiment.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Trade balance Feb
1230 U.S. Personal income Feb
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Feb
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Mar
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)