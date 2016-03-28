MANILA, March 28 U.S. soybean futures extended gains on Monday, trading near their highest since October, after data showed the largest weekly U.S. soymeal sales in about 13 years.

Wheat also edged higher, while corn was unchanged as trading resumed after the Good Friday holiday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract, for May delivery, on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3 percent at $9.13 a bushel by 0123 GMT. That was near the $9.14 high reached on Thursday, the strongest level for the contract since Oct. 15.

* Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed old-crop weekly export sales of 468,710 tonnes, the biggest since October 2003.

* U.S. corn export sales at 803,200 tonnes were below analyst estimates while soybean and wheat exports were largely in line with expectations.

* Cold weather likely damaged some developing wheat plants in dry portions of the southwestern Great Plains, potentially reducing yields at the summer harvest.

* CBOT wheat gained 0.6 percent to $4.65-3/4 a bushel and corn was steady at $3.70.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar nudged up against the euro and yen after rebounding last week following comments from Federal Reserve officials on the prospect of possible rate hikes.

* Asian stocks edged higher after fairly strong consumer spending led to an upward revision in U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter, helping to underpin investor sentiment.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1230 U.S. Trade balance Feb

1230 U.S. Personal income Feb

1400 U.S. Pending home sales Feb

1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Mar

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)