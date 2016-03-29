SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. wheat rose for a second
consecutive session on Tuesday, as concerns over adverse weather
in key U.S. producing regions stoked concerns about yield losses
and pushed prices towards a two-week high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 0.42 percent to $4.73 a bushel, having closed
up 1.7 percent on Monday when prices hit a high of $4.77-1/4 a
bushel - the strongest since March 15.
* The most active soybean futures contract rose 0.1
percent to $9.10 a bushel, having firmed 0.17 percent on Monday.
* The most active corn futures contrast rose 0.1
percent to $3.70-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.14 percent in the
previous session.
* Wheat draws support on forecasts for cold temperatures
that could damage crops in some U.S. wheat areas and continued
dry conditions in the southern Plains wheat belt.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture to report on spring
planting intentions scheduled for release on Thursday.
* Analysts, on average, expected the USDA to report a jump
in corn and soybean seedings over last year. The agency was also
expected to estimate March 1 U.S. soybean stocks at their
highest since 2007 and quarterly corn stocks at their highest
since 1987.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen nursed broad losses early on Tuesday and even
underperformed a defensive greenback, which sagged on the back
of disappointing U.S. economic data.
* Oil futures edged lower for a second straight session on
Monday in thin trade as European markets observed the Easter
holiday and as hedge funds and other big speculators were still
hesitant to wager on a two-month long price rebound amid hefty
crude inventories.
* Wall Street was mixed on Monday as weaker-than-expected
U.S. economic data reduced concerns about potential interest
rate hikes and a dip in oil prices pushed down energy shares.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Jan
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Mar
1620 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks on U.S.
economic outlook and monetary policy before an
Economic Club of New York luncheon
