SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. wheat rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as concerns over adverse weather in key U.S. producing regions stoked concerns about yield losses and pushed prices towards a two-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.42 percent to $4.73 a bushel, having closed up 1.7 percent on Monday when prices hit a high of $4.77-1/4 a bushel - the strongest since March 15. * The most active soybean futures contract rose 0.1 percent to $9.10 a bushel, having firmed 0.17 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures contrast rose 0.1 percent to $3.70-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.14 percent in the previous session. * Wheat draws support on forecasts for cold temperatures that could damage crops in some U.S. wheat areas and continued dry conditions in the southern Plains wheat belt. * U.S. Department of Agriculture to report on spring planting intentions scheduled for release on Thursday. * Analysts, on average, expected the USDA to report a jump in corn and soybean seedings over last year. The agency was also expected to estimate March 1 U.S. soybean stocks at their highest since 2007 and quarterly corn stocks at their highest since 1987. MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed broad losses early on Tuesday and even underperformed a defensive greenback, which sagged on the back of disappointing U.S. economic data. * Oil futures edged lower for a second straight session on Monday in thin trade as European markets observed the Easter holiday and as hedge funds and other big speculators were still hesitant to wager on a two-month long price rebound amid hefty crude inventories. * Wall Street was mixed on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data reduced concerns about potential interest rate hikes and a dip in oil prices pushed down energy shares. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Jan 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Mar 1620 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks on U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before an Economic Club of New York luncheon Grains prices at 0049 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.00 2.00 +0.42% +2.16% 464.88 62 CBOT corn 370.75 0.25 +0.07% +0.20% 365.21 63 CBOT soy 910.00 1.00 +0.11% -0.05% 886.56 73 CBOT rice $10.21 $0.02 +0.20% -0.54% $10.61 37 WTI crude $39.25 -$0.14 -0.36% -0.53% $35.82 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.120 $0.000 +0.02% +0.29% USD/AUD 0.755 0.001 +0.11% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)