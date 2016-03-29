* Wheat firms on U.S. weather forecasts
* Corn edges higher, soybeans firm
* USDA to report planting forecast later in the week
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. wheat rose nearly 0.5
percent on Tuesday, extending gains to more than 2 percent over
two days, as prices lingered near two-week highs on concerns
about adverse weather hitting yields in key growing areas.
Corn and soybeans also inched higher.
The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
rose 0.42 percent to $4.73 a bushel after closing up 1.7
percent on Monday when prices hit a high of $4.77-1/4 a bushel -
the strongest since March 15.
Analysts said wheat was drawing support from concerns that
weather in key U.S. growing regions could hit production.
There are forecasts of cold temperatures in some U.S. wheat
areas and continued dry conditions in the southern Plains wheat
belt.
The unfavourable weather forecasts have given fresh impetus
to further short covering, analysts said.
"Investors more than likely have the view that U.S. wheat
supply is heavy and will only get worse as we progress into
2016," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"We'd largely agree but the dodgy weather in the U.S. hard
red wheat region has the potential to erase the worst part of
that outlook," said Gorey.
A weekly Commodity Futures Trading Commission report last
week showed large speculators expanded net short positions in
CBOT wheat to 127,479 contracts in the week ended March 22.
The most active corn futures contract rose 0.1 percent
to $3.70-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.14 percent in the
previous session.
The most active soybean contract rose 0.14 percent to
$9.10-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.17 percent on Monday.
Traders noted some position squaring ahead of a U.S.
Department of Agriculture report on spring planting intentions,
scheduled for release on Thursday.
Analysts, on average, expected the USDA to report a jump in
corn and soybean seedings over last year. The agency was also
expected to estimate March 1 U.S. soybean stocks at their
highest since 2007 and quarterly corn stocks at their highest
since 1987.
Grains prices at 0221 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.00 2.00 +0.42% +2.16% 464.88 62
CBOT corn 370.75 0.25 +0.07% +0.20% 365.21 63
CBOT soy 910.25 1.25 +0.14% -0.03% 886.57 73
CBOT rice $10.23 $0.04 +0.39% -0.34% $10.61 39
WTI crude $39.23 -$0.16 -0.41% -0.58% $35.82 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.000 +0.01% +0.28%
USD/AUD 0.755 0.001 +0.12% +0.63%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)