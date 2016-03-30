* Wheat dips after climbing to highest since March 15 * Prices supported by dry weather hurting U.S. crop (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 30 Chicago wheat futures fell on Wednesday from the previous session's two-week top, as ample global supplies outweighed worries over dry weather threatening the U.S. winter crop. Corn slid following three sessions of gains with the market digesting news of China scrapping its stockpiling scheme for the grain, a move that could curb imports by the country. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract fell 0.1 percent to $4.76-1/4 a bushel by 0408 GMT, having closed up 1.2 percent on Tuesday when prices hit $4.77-1/2 - the highest since March 15. Wheat has risen nearly 3 percent this week. Corn lost 0.1 percent to $3.72-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session when the market hit its highest since Feb. 4. Soybeans gave up 0.2 percent to $9.14 a bushel after rising earlier in the session to $9.17, matching a level hit on Tuesday - the highest since October. "There have been some concerns about dry weather in the U.S. which has driven wheat prices in the last couple of days," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "But that is not going to change the picture of large global supplies. We need to see these weather concerns sustained for prices to rally further." Weather forecasts suggested dry conditions would persist in the southern U.S. Plains, a key zone for hard red winter wheat production, while other areas have recorded chilly temperatures. Chilly weather may slow the wheat crop's growth and cause some damage, but is unlikely to kill the crop. China plans to scrap its giant corn stockpiling scheme and allow markets to set prices for the grain, the State Administration of Grain said in a statement. China imports much less corn than soybeans but a decline in its overseas buying could be a bearish signal. A weekly Commodity Futures Trading Commission report last week showed large speculators expanded net short positions in CBOT wheat to 127,479 contracts in the week ended March 22. Traders were also turning their attention toward Thursday's spring planting estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will be released alongside quarterly grain stocks data. Analysts, on average, expected the USDA to report a jump in corn and soybean seedings over last year, despite three years of falling prices. Grains prices at 0408 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 476.25 -0.50 -0.10% +1.11% 465.12 65 CBOT corn 372.50 -0.50 -0.13% +0.54% 365.43 67 CBOT soy 914.00 -2.00 -0.22% +0.55% 887.68 72 CBOT rice 10.09 $0.03 +0.25% -0.98% $10.57 32 WTI crude 38.56 $0.28 +0.73% -2.11% $36.11 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.129 $0.000 +0.03% +0.88% USD/AUD 0.7621 0.000 -0.05% +1.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)